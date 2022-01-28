‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About the Significance of Her Signature Pearl Necklace

During her run on Jeopardy! Amy Schneider’s play turned heads. Her signature pearl necklace was also a head-turner for those watching at home.

Whenever you are going to do something out of your comfort zone, it helps to look good and feel good. There is all kinds of armchair psychology about what a piece of clothing or an accessory can do for your confidence. For Amy Schneider, that came in the form of her necklace.

The lowkey pearls were around her neck for all 40 wins and all 41 games that she played. And, it isn’t something that she had planned on making a thing. It sort of just became a thing. They were a birthday gift. The Jeopardy! champ got them from her friend-now-partner, Genevieve. It wasn’t something Schneider was sure of a first, but the pearls grew on her.

“My initial reaction when she gave me mine was: ‘Oh, I don’t know if that’s my style,'” Schneider admitted. “It wasn’t a piece of jewelry I’d ever considered before, maybe I associate it with Marge Simpson or something. But when I tried the necklace on, it looked great.”

“It was the first time we’d been apart since we started dating,” the Jeopardy! champion continued. “I wanted to have something on that reminded me of her, so I put on the pearls. Then, I gave myself a pep talk in the mirror like, ‘You’re great at this! You’re going to do great! The next taping, I decided to wear the pearls again. Once I started I wanted to keep it going. I was like, ‘Oh, I mean, I guess that can just be my thing?'”

And so it was. She went on to win 40 games of Jeopardy! and rewrite the record books.

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends 40-Game Streak

After Amy Schneider passed up Matt Amodio on the wins list, things started to feel different. At that point, it’s like, where does she go from there? Only one way and that was up. However, the streak would end just a game later, and Rhone Talsma would rise to the label of Jeopardy! champion.

Schneider talked about the contestant that took her down. “I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it. I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. [And] I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

With a new Jeopardy! champion, things might go back to normal for the program. If the next super champion isn’t lurking around the corner.