‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Recognized by GLAAD Awards

As “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider continues her impressive win streak, she’s also receiving recognition from the GLAAD Media Awards.

For the past 33 years, the organization has worked to “honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” per the GLAAD website. “Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.”

Schneider is the first openly transgender “Jeopardy!” contestant to advance so far on the game show. She’s also won more games than any other woman in the history of the show. Schneider currently has won 35 consecutive games and earned over $1.1 million.

Since GLAAD only nominates films, TV series, or other media as a whole, Schneider couldn’t receive a nomination in a specific category. But GLAAD did list her under the Special Recognition category, per Variety.

The awards take place on April 2 in Los Angeles. We’re not sure if Schneider will be invited to the awards to receive an indicator of her special recognition. But we’re sure she’ll treasure the honor from home or the stage.

Transgender Fan Applauds Amy Schneider’s Game-Changing ‘Jeopardy!’ Performance

Earlier this week, one fan congratulated “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider on her impressive run so far on the game show. Dancer and model Leiomy Maldonado, who’s a trans woman herself, spoke to TMZ about what Schneider’s success means for the trans community.

“I think it’s powerful,” Maldonado said of Schneider’s achievements so far. “It will educate people. And especially back in the day, they were very ignorant about differences, very ignorant about different ways of how humans live their life. So I think this is a great way to cross that bridge.”

That generational knowledge will especially help younger members of the LGBTQ community. Opening up to loved ones and family members might be made easier now that another generation can see a member of the LGBTQ community succeeding on a visible platform like “Jeopardy!”.

“The visibility nowadays is very important, especially for the kids,” Maldonado said. “I hope there’s more love, more respect, and more acceptance.”

Maldonado also said that the trans community will be rooting for Schneider moving forward. She’s well on her way to breaking multiple “Jeopardy!” records, having already surpassed James Holzhauer’s 32 game win streak.

If she wins the rest of the games this week, then Schneider will tie with Matt Amodio for the second-highest number of consecutive wins at 38. Then, only Ken Jennings stands in Schneider’s way of reaching the top of the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame.

“Of course, we root for our family!” Maldonado said of the community cheering Schneider on.