‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals Advice That Worked for Her

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider broke yet another record last night when she won her 39th consecutive game, passing Matt Amodio for the second-highest number of wins.

To celebrate her success, Schneider sat down with ABC News to talk about her “Jeopardy!” journey so far. She opened up about different gameplay strategies, including her insane buzzer skills. Being quick on the buzzer is partially what’s led to her success, as she got more and more accustomed to the timing of it.

But before Schneider became a “Jeopardy!” super champion, she practiced pressing the “buzzer” with a pen at home. Many contestants have done this in the past, and Schneider was sure it would help her out as well. But Schneider’s very first match changed her perception of practicing.

“In my very first game, I was really.. not struggling, but just not quite right on time when I needed to be,” Schneider revealed. “And I suddenly just decided to throw out all the preparation I’d done. Just kind of stop thinking about it and just sort of go by instinct. And for whatever reason, that works. So, I don’t know if that advice that will work for everyone. But that’s certainly what’s worked for me.”

No one can doubt that. With 39 wins, Schneider has become the “Jeopardy!” champion with the second-highest number of wins. Only Ken Jennings stands in front of her now at 74 wins. But during her historic run, Schneider really has kept focused on the game itself rather than the records she’s breaking.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks ‘Surreal’ Win

Right after her 39th win, “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider sat down with crew member Jimmy McGuire to talk about how “unreal” it felt to surpass Matt Amodio’s 38 game record.

“I’m still looking forward to seeing it happen on TV to know that it happened,” Schneider said in a video posted to the “Jeopardy!” Twitter page.

“But it’s funny too. Playing the game, you have to be so focused on it,” Schneider continued. “Like the weekend going into it knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it.”

Though, the reality didn’t hit until after the final question of the game.

“But then after the ‘Final Jeopardy!’ I was just going ‘Ugh, the Field Museum.’ And then Ken said it, and I was like, ‘Oh right, I just accomplished this huge thing,'” Schneider said. “It was pretty great. I knew that I was gonna be on this season, so there was a time when I was like ‘I might be going up against Matt.’ I was worried about it, and I still kind of am. But, I’m excited to have the opportunity.”

Stay tuned to see just how far Schneider can go on her “Jeopardy!” journey.