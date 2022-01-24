‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals the Secret To Her Record-Breaking Run

Amy Schneider is in the middle of a historic Jeopardy! winning streak. Right now, the reigning champ has 38 wins under her belt. That puts her near the top of the all-time leaderboard. In fact, only Matt Amodio and Ken Jennings have won more consecutive games than Schneider. Additionally, she’s ranked fifth in overall winnings in the show. So far, she has taken home $1,307,200. Tonight, we will see if the reigning champ can tie, then surpass, Amodio’s 39-game winning streak.

Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy! will be a big night for Amy Schneider. However, she filmed the episode months ago. So, she already knows the outcome. That could be why she seemed so comfortable when she appeared on Good Morning America earlier today. While on the show, she talked about her historic winning streak and more.

At one point during the interview, GMA host and former Jeopardy! guest host George Stephanopoulos asked Amy Schneider about her performance on the show. “You are in the zone,” he exclaimed before asking Schneider her secret.

Amy Schneider answered honestly. “I’m not really sure about a lot of it. I never expected to do this well,” she said. Then, she opened up about the main secret to her success. “The main secret is just being curious and spending my life learning a lot of stuff.” Later, the champ clarifies that she knew that she’d be on the quiz show at some point. She just didn’t expect to be a record-breaking champion.

On Twitter, Schneider tweets what she was thinking before going into each episode. Last night, she shared how she was feeling going into the episode we’ll see tonight. “So all I needed was one more game, and I’d be all alone in second place! And what would come next? I didn’t know”

So all I needed was one more game, and I'd be all alone in second-place! And what would come next? I didn't know, and I was too tired to think about it, I was off to call Genevieve and go lie down and not think for an hour or two. See you next week! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 23, 2022

Amy Schneider: Making Jeopardy! History

Whether or not Amy Schneider wins tonight, she’s already a champion. More than that, she’s a record-breaking champion. She went from being a completely unknown woman to being mentioned in the same sentences as guys like James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings.

Until now, men controlled all of the biggest slots in the Jeopardy! record book. Ken Jennings is the GOAT with 74 consecutive wins under his belt. James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter both hold records for taking home huge piles of cash. Now, Amy Schneider is pushing her way into the show’s upper echelon.

However, Amy Schneider isn’t just the first woman to win this many consecutive games or take home this much money. She’s also the only trans woman to do so. As a result, she says that just being her authentic self on television is her favorite part of the experience. Through her, America can see a trans woman “doing something super normal, like being on Jeopardy!.”