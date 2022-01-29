‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Shares Her ‘Post-Game Thoughts’

A new day is upon Jeopardy! as Amy Schneider’s streak came to an end. The contestant finally gave her last “post-game thoughts.”

As each game aired during her streak, Amy had a game thread. Tweeting through the game, through the clues, and pointing out big moments, mistakes, and more. Schneider took to her account to give her final thoughts on her streak. It was a long thread, but one that revealed a lot about the contestant and 40-game champion.

As one of the best to ever play Jeopardy! Schneider has some great insight into the game. Although she lost to Rhone Talsma, she has remained humble. In these tweets, she talked about her mindset after 30+ games, what went down that day, and a whole lot more.

Final(!) post-game thoughts:

– had a feeling all day that it was my last day. I can't explain it, and it wasn't really justified by my recent results, but I could just feel that something was missing. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 29, 2022

The Jeopardy! champ went on to talk about the emotions of the big day.

“When they’d said that morning that there would be a two-week break from taping, I’d been excited, but some part of my brain was like ‘I won’t be coming back.’ There were a few reasons for that. The biggest was simply mental fatigue; flying from Oakland to LA, long, mentally draining taping days, all while trying to keep the rest of my life running, really added up. The game itself was always fun, but everything else was wearing thin.”

After going through so many games, it was hard to stay focused and at the top of her game.

“So, I’d lost my edge. It was minor, just a slight shift in mindset, but it just takes one slipup to end a streak. As I was about to see!” Now, Amy is just figuring out what is next for her. Post-Jeopardy! what is next?

How ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Plans to Spend Winnings

Part of the reason why Amy Schneider was so successful has to do with the support from her partner Genevieve. The two have been friends for a while and recently started dating before Schneider’s run on Jeopardy! Now that Amy is heading back home, what will she do with the money she won?

When you have over $1 million there isn’t anywhere that you can’t go. However, there is no point in going through all of her winnings as soon as possible. So, the champ has a plan for how to spend the money.

“We’re going to take a trip to Ireland and we’re thinking about where else we might go with it,” Amy said. “And buying some fancy designer clothes I think is definitely, definitely on the list.” Sounds like a solid plan.

Now, Schneider waits for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Watching Amy face off against Matt Amodio will be must-see TV. Who is going to win?