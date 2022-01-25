‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks About Intelligence Needed for Game

Fans of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” know that it takes an incredible amount of intelligence to win even one contest. How much does it take to in 39 “Jeopardy!” episodes?

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her historic run through the game show’s record books. With another victory on Monday night’s episode, Schneider has now won an astonishing 39 games in a row. That is good for second place all-time, beating out Matt Amodio’s 38 game winning streak that came just a few months ago. Much like Amodio did with his run last summer, Schnieder has the whole world watching “Jeopardy!” in hopes o seeing the streak continue. She is looking up at only Ken Jennings in terms of most wins in a row. Some game show fans think she has what it takes to catch up to Jennings and potentially surpass his mark. Jennings famously won 74 straight episodes in 2004 and is largely considered the greatest game show contestant of all time.

In a recent interview, the “Jeopardy!” champion talks about her historic run as the winningest female in the game show’s history. She touches on numerous subjects in the interview, including buzzer strategy and what advice works for her. She also talks about the immense intelligence it takes to win on the show.

“Jeopardy! rewards having a real breadth of knowledge,” she says in the interview. “That is what I have because I am just curious about everything. I want to learn about everything that I can.”

Schneider certainly has the intelligence aspect of the showdown to a science. Through her 39 game winning streak, she has dominated opponents and has yet to be truly challenged. The “Jeopardy!” champion seemingly knows everything as she shoots through categories and answers even the toughest of clues.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider is Living Out a Dream

Her appearance on “Jeopardy!” has made her rich, racking up more than $1.3 million, but Schneider has a deeper drive. She grew up watching the hit game show with her family and has longed dream of appearing on the show.

“It was just kind of overwhelming,” she says. “It is just something I’ve been wanting my whole life and to get it so unexpectedly at the last second was just really a special feeling.”

She says that being a life-long “Jeopardy!” fan has helped her to have the success is currently having.

“I can’t ever remember not watching ‘Jeopardy!’” she says. “It was one of the things that was just on every night, and I would watch with my parents.”

Amy Schneider will face a new set of challengers tonight (Tuesday) as she goes for win number 40. Can she make a run at Ken Jennings’ long-standing record? Some people believe she can.