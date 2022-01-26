‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks Relying on Instinct

What a wild ride it has been and continues to be for Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider. She has really started to get a feel for the game.

After so many times behind the podium, champions on Jeopardy! start to get the mechanics down. It is something that a lot of folks playing at home might not understand. However, there is a way to get an advantage with good buzzer play and understanding the formatting of the prompts.

For Amy Schneider, those lessons have come over the course of 40 games. While talking with Ken Jennings about the buzzer strategies she uses, she talked about working on instinct more than thinking. Check out the video below as Jennings and Schneider talk a little shop between two of the game’s greatest players.

“I got good at it when I stopped thinking about it,” Schneider says in the video. “My rational mind would always be a little early or late. So when I just go by feel, it’s a lot better.” You can tell that she has adjusted to the game and gotten used to controlling things with her play, buzzer work, and more.

In each game, fans ask themselves if this will be the one where Amy loses. However, she has continued to win and has now pushed her total to 40 games. It was just weeks before her run on Jeopardy! when Matt Amodio made his 38-game run on the show. Whenever the Tournament of Champions comes around, all eyes will be on those two contestants.

With each win, she has added more experience and confidence as she does into future games. When this rollercoaster ride comes to an end, no one knows. Schneider seems to only get better.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Talks Buzzer Work

Of course, this long journey on the show has made Schneider a bit of a celebrity. Ratings are going wild, folks want to see her play Jeopardy! While speaking to ABC’s Linsey Davis, the champ talked about working with the buzzer and improving.

“I did practice with a pen at home,” Schneider said. “And did my best to be timing it right when the host finished and everything like that. But you don’t know until you get there how it’s actually going to do. The at-home practice can only do so much.”

While in her first game, Schneider said she, “suddenly just decided to throw out all the preparation I’d done. Just kind of stop thinking about it and just sort of go by instinct. And for whatever reason, that works.” When it comes to game time, players play. On Jeopardy! Schneider brings her best game, every night. It is going to take another special player to take her off of her throne.