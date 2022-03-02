‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Thinks ‘Living My Real Identity’ Led to Her Selection for Show

Earlier this year, Amy Schneider made “Jeopardy!” history when she won 40 consecutive episodes of the hit game show.

That number of wins puts her in second place all-time behind on game show icon Ken Jennings who won 74 straight in 2004. In winning 40 matches in a row, she surpassed Matt Amodio who won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” contests just last year. Schnieder was dominant in her winning streak, racking being money totals and rarely being challenged for the winner’s circle. Her streak captured the world’s attention for more than just one reason. She attributes her selection and success on the show to just being who she really is.

The “Jeopardy!” champion is transgender and her game show fame has shed light on the LGBTQ+ community. Schneider became the first-ever transgender contestant to qualify for the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. She spent many years auditioning to be a contestant on the game show without much success. Schnieder says she believes her authenticity is what finally landed her the opportunity of a lifetime. She took advantage of her time on the show, collecting more than $1.4 million through her incredible winning streak. She was recently named one of PEOPLE‘s Women Changing the World in 2022.

“I do think part of the reason I finally did get selected was that I had transitioned, and I was living my real identity,” she says. “Looking back, I realized that I was hiding so much of myself. I was a very closed-off person before that. I had a plan to feminize my voice more. But I thought, ‘If I focus on being myself, I know I’ll feel better, regardless of the reaction.'”

Being herself certainly worked out well for Schneider as she became a celebrity during her “Jeopardy!” run.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Talks Life After Game Show

While her time on “Jeopardy!” might be up, Schneider remains in the national spotlight. Speaking to PEOPLE, she says she hopes that she’s represented herself and others like her well.

“Somebody said their grandfather was using the right pronouns for a trans person for the first time ever,’ she says. “That made me realize I was making people’s lives better.”

Schneider says her “Jeopardy!” run was an amazing adventure and that she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m so glad I didn’t present an idealized version of myself” she continues. “If I had, it would’ve set a standard like, Oh, well, yeah, everybody likes Amy because she’s … whatever. It feels really good to say, ‘No, that was just me.”

Schneider’s run on “Jeopardy!” is not yet completely over. With 40 consecutive wins, she more than qualified for the Tournament of Champions, which will take place later this year. Fans of the game show are salivating at the thought of Schnieder and Amodio facing off in a “dream” matchup.