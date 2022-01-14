‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Is Tied with James Holzhauer After 32 Consecutive Wins

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider’s list of accolades just keeps growing. She’s now tied for third-most consecutive wins at 32 games.

Schneider’s tied with”Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer, who completed his trailblazing streak in 2019. For two years, Holzhauer sat uncontested at the number two spot for consecutive wins (only behind Ken Jennings at 74). Then Matt Amodio came along and won 38 games earlier this season. And now Schneider’s on both Holzhauer and Amodio’s tails.

Will her impressive win streak continue? That remains to be seen, but we have high hopes for the “Jeopardy!” champ. In addition to winning 32 games, she’s also amassed over $1.1 million in winnings. If she keeps going at this rate, she might soon surpass Amodio’s record for regular-season earnings too. He finished with $1.5 million in 38 games, something Schneider could definitely achieve within the next week or so.

She’ll have to go a bit father if she wants to catch up to Holzhauer’s record for winnings. He earned $2.4 million in just 32 games, and based on Schneider’s current game strategy, she’ll have to win several more games to earn that much.

“Jeopardy!” announced Schneider’s new record on their official Twitter account. The caption on the post read, “Amy Schneider is now tied with James Holzhauer at 32 games and #3 on the all-time consecutive wins list!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Introduces Daily Box Scores

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies wrote an editorial on the game show’s website earlier this week. In the editorial, he described how much the quiz show resembles a sport, and how they want to truly treat it like a sport moving forward. And so, “Jeopardy!” will now post daily box scores, similar to those in the MLB, after each game.

The stats recorded in these box scores include how many attempts a contestant makes to push the buzzer and their success percentage. It also records the number of correct vs. incorrect answers and that success percentage, whether they find the Daily Double and how much they gain or lose, and the end of round totals for each contestant.

At the bottom of the box score, you can see the cumulative totals for the reigning champion. So as of right now, Amy Schneider has not only won 32 games but she’s also answered correctly 95% of the time during regular and “Double Jeopardy!”. Her Daily Double success rate is 86%, and her “Final Jeopardy!” success rate sits at 75%. Pretty impressive totals for someone who’s played so many games and answered so many questions.

Many former contestants wish the game show would retroactively release these stats so they can analyze their own play in the previous games. Unfortunately, that’d likely take tons of time and effort on the crew’s part. But we can’t wait to see more daily box scores moving forward.