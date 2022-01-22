She did it, “Jeopardy!” fans. Amy Schneider tied recent 38-day champ Matt Amodio, who went on his run earlier this season.

Schneider has blown away the competition ever since her shows started airing in November. Her buzzer skills and accuracy with responses have guaranteed her a runaway lead over the competition in nearly every single game. Now, we’re about to find out how far she can take these incredible skills moving forward.

Before Season 38 of “Jeopardy!”, the only two people who ever came this far were James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings. Jennings made history just one year after the five-day limit rule was abolished. He went on to win 74 consecutive games and earn $2.5 million in winnings. Fifteen years later, in 2019, Holzhauer took the stage with a crazy betting strategy that netted him $2.4 million in winnings and 32 consecutive games.

Earlier this season, Matt Amodio came in and beat Holzhauer’s consecutive wins record with 38 games. He only earned $1.5 million for his efforts, though. And now, Schneider has joined the club with 38 wins and $1.3 million in winnings as of last night’s game.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter page posted a GIF of Schneider to celebrate her accomplishment. The GIF shows Schneider’s 38-day winnings at $1,307,200. They captioned the post, “38-game champ Amy Schneider [shaking hands emoji] 38-game champ Matt Amodio.”

38-game champ Amy Schneider 🤝 38-game champ Matt Amodio pic.twitter.com/VdTfm1xbUD — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 22, 2022

On Monday, we’ll see how far Schneider can take her “Jeopardy!” win streak. If she wins her 39th game, then she’ll be wading into territory that we haven’t seen since Jennings’ days. But let’s see how she did in last night’s game to earn her 38th victory.

Breaking Down Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Box Score

“Jeopardy!” has started releasing stats on every match just like the MLB does. These daily box scores measure the success the contestants have in buzzing in, answering correctly, and finding Daily Doubles.

During last night’s game, Schneider boasted a 75% success rate in buzzing in for the number of times she tried to in the first round. She also answered 89% of the questions correctly and did not find the first Daily Double.

Things turned around in the second round, though. Schneider answered 100% of the questions correctly and found both Daily Doubles. They added $6,000 to her score, giving her $34,000 going into “Final Jeopardy!”.

Schneider ended up wagering $20,000 on her final answer. When she got it right, she ended the game with a whopping $54,000. And $1,307,200 in total for her whole “Jeopardy!” run.

Over the course of her whole run, Schneider has answered correctly 95% of the time. She’s answered correctly 86% of the time specifically for Daily Doubles. And 71% of the time for “Final Jeopardy!”. See the box score for yourself below.