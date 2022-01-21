‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Turns in Her Best Performance Yet

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider isn’t slowing down any time soon as she continues to make history on the show. According to the show’s official Twitter account, the champion can cross another accomplishment off her list. Finishing her Thursday game with $71,400 in wins, she’s topped her single-day winnings in her 37-day streak.

Amy Schneider delivers her best performance yet with a whopping $71,400 — her highest single-day winnings so far! pic.twitter.com/20083Ffmfc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 21, 2022

It seems the contestant has bounced back after a close call last week. Her total winnings now sit at an impressive $1,253,200.

“Jeopardy!” Host Ken Jennings sprinkled in a fun fact about Schneider’s pre-show ritual at the onset of Thursday’s episode. “It’s been another outstanding week so far for our returning champion Amy Schneider,” said Jennings. “Three more runaway wins, taking her to a total of 36, 108 more correct responses this week, taking her to a total of 1,164. And, yet, with all those numbers, the one thing I can’t stop thinking about is the thing Amy said she thinks about before the start of every show. The lyrics to ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem. Well, today’s show is another shot for you Amy.”

During the interview part of the episode, the champion revealed why she feels “Jeopardy!” is her personal Olympics. Schneider said, “This is sort of the peak of my performance, I’m not going to be this good at anything else probably.”

She continues, “But something I thought about during Matt Amodio’s streak occurred to me. At some point, somebody is going to beat your streak. But to me, the analogy is basically, like, Bob Beamon’s long jump was eventually beaten, but that’s still the most impressive long jump of all time because it was just so far ahead of what anybody else was doing in that time period.”

Ken Jennings replied, “I love this analogy where I’m a gold medalist. I also am not ever gonna be on that medal platform.”

Amy Schneider’s Climb to Success On ‘Jeopardy!’

Schneider was able to conquer all three Daily Doubles on Thursday. By the end of Double Jeopardy!, she blew her opponents out of the water with $46,400 in wins. In Final Jeopardy!, Schneider correctly guessed the clue, wagering $25,000, raising her total wins for the episode to $71,400.

Ken Jennings praised Schneider, exclaiming, “Wow, that’s a personal best, certainly gold medal-worthy,” Jennings exclaimed. “If there’s a ‘Jeopardy!’ Olympian, you are one of them.”

For now, Schneider continues to kill the game as a “Jeopardy!” Contestant. But, would the gambler ever consider hosting the show? In a chat with the LA times, she says “It would certainly be a cool experience. It’s a lot harder than it looks. Whether I’d actually even be good at it, I don’t know … But yeah, I’d certainly consider it if somebody asked.”

Maybe we’ll see Schneider in Jennings’ spot sometime in the future.

You can watch Amy compete every weeknight. Be sure to check your local listings, and keep an eye on Outsider for all the latest “Jeopardy!” news.