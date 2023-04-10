‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brian Henegar Responds to ‘SNL’ Jokes About Him

Days after he quit Jeopardy! due to the show’s fans likening his looks to Hitler, Brian Henegar took to Twitter to share his thoughts about SNL’s jokes about him.

Henegar had notably won two games of Jeopardy! when the game show’s fans took to social media to make comments about his mustache. After the comments became too much for him, he decided to depart from the show.

“Right now, I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance,” Henegar tweeted at the time. “And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on [are] my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon.”

Although other Jeopardy! fans said to block those harassing him, Henegar tweeted that would be tough to do. “I would love to, but there are literally dozens of them comparing my appearance to one of the most evil human beings to ever defile the Earth… and it’s a lot when I’m already on such an emotional high from winning.”

During SNL’s Weekend Update, Colin Jost revealed details about Heneger’s departure from Jeopardy! “The contestant said he’s so mad that he’s had it up to here,” Jost said with a Hitler salute gesture.

Henegar returned to Twitter on Sunday (April 9th) to respond to the sketch joke. “Well… I guess it’s great to make it on Saturday Night Live… I suppose,” Henegar wrote. He then said he was continuing his social media break. “Hey y’all… gonna take a break for a few days… Promise I’ll be back.. just need a little time alone…”

After tweeting about SNL’s jokes, Henegar changed his Twitter privacy settings.

‘Jeopardy!’ Alum Brian Henegar Answers Questions During Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’

Before taking a break from social media, Jeopardy! contestant Brian Henegar chatted with some fans during a Reddit Ask Me Anything post.

When asked what was up with the lapels on his three suits, Henegar answered, “Well, here’s the thing, I only had one black suitcoat at the time, it was a cheap one from a company, and I’m not making this name up, called ‘U look ugly today.’”

The Jeopardy! alum also pointed out that in the natural light, the suit looked fine. “I wore [it] to the audition, and everything’s OK. I had no way of knowing that under the lights it would look as cheap as it really was since I don’t really have the money to get a proper suit for the audition.”

In regards to his winnings, Henegar said he was planning to buy two really good suits from a tailor in Knoxville so he will “look better” for the Champions Wildcard tournament. This is an event that will give players that won at least one game a chance to return to Jeopardy! to compete for a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.