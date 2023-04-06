Jeopardy!’ Champ Quits Social Media After Fans Liken His Looks to Hitler

Jeopardy! champion Brian Henegar is doing well on the show after having won two games in a row but he’s run into trouble. That trouble comes by way of fans on social media calling out Henegar’s looks. To some of these Jeopardy! die-hards, Henegar looks too much like Adolph Hitler for their own good.

Henegar works a normal job as a guest service agent in LaFollette, Tennessee. In a Twitter thread he wrote on Tuesday, when he debuted on the show, the champion said, “Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on [are] my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Brian Henegar Receives Suggestion That He Block Online Bullies

Someone made a suggestion that Henegar simply block the people who have been bullying him. But he did confirm that his issue was with the Hitler comparisons. He wrote, “I would love to, but there are literally dozens of them comparing my appearance to one of the most evil human beings to ever defile the Earth… and it’s a lot when im already on such an emotional high from winning.”

Henegar admitted in another tweet, “No one has ever said that to me before and it kind of got under my skin.” An original post that compared him to Hitler read, “I need someone in Brian’s life to tell him he kinda looks like hitler.” Another person wrote, “Brian was so excited when he won, he caused quite a führer!”

TV Show’s Fans Rally Around Henegar, Show Him Lots Of Support

Replying to one of those tweets, the Jeopardy! winner wrote, “i’ll shave off the stupid mustache ok?” He said the comparison to Hitler “makes it hard for me to enjoy the win.” Amid all of the bullying taking place, several fans of the show stood up for him. They applauded him on his wins and the positivity and excitement he’s displayed on the show, Fox News reports.

Because of the support, Henegar made the decision to return to Twitter after a brief hiatus. He announced, “So… I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you.”

Henegar said that he was going to change up his facial hair. The champion even shared a selfie of his growing goatee to prove it.