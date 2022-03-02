‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Shares Emotional Message After 4-Day Streak Ends

We had yet another astounding champion over on “Jeopardy!”

This past season of the long-running trivia series has been referred to as the “season of the champions.”

This is because we’ve had what seems to be countless contestants go on to have long streaks on the show, gaining a huge amount of money and winning over viewers at home. Not to mention, quickly trailblazing over old “Jeopardy!” records. That includes Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Jonathan Fisher, to name a few.

Now, Christine Whelchel will also be fondly remembered as a talented Season 38 contestant. She shared a heartfelt message to people watching at home after her 4-day streak came to an end yesterday. She was able to win a total of $73,602. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account shared an interview with Whelchel.

"Just keep going for your dreams." Christine shares a heartfelt message as her 4-day streak comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/53ikOD3x6B — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 2, 2022

“My biggest thing is, just keep going for your dreams. Don’t let age, or cancer, or your life circumstances, or anything limit you. Just go ahead and just say that you can go for something,” Whelchel said.

She opened up while she was on the “Jeopardy!” stage that she was in the recovery process after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared that right after she got diagnosed with breast cancer she decided to take the test that puts you in the running for a shot on the show. She said she just “really wanted to make it happen this time.”

Christine Whelchel Powerful Time on ‘Jeopardy!’

For many people watching at home, Whelchel was incredibly inspiring to see on “Jeopardy!” She made an exceptionally powerful statement during her last game while doing the “meet the contestants” portion of the show.

This time, Whelchel decided to take off the wig she had been wearing up until this point. The piano teacher and church organist from Tennessee wanted to show people what the real recovery process is like.

“I decided I didn’t need to hide behind the wig anymore. I want to normalize what going through cancer recovery really looks like,” Whelchel said. She was diagnosed back in March of 2021. She ended up getting her audition for the show the night before her surgery in May. Everything went well with her surgery and she is now cancer-free at this time.

Now, she will be in the running to appear in the Tournament of the Champions. If she gets the opportunity, she will play alongside champs like Schneider and Amodio. This is already a highly anticipated tournament event, given just how many outstanding people went on the show this season.

The “Jeopardy!” site has an official tracker for the tournament of champions. It shows a list of all the people eligible for the tournament based on the games they won. There are 11 people on that list right now. Sam Buttrey, the winner of the Professors Tournament, has a guaranteed spot in the competition.