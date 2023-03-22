‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Stephen Webb Opens Up About What It’s Like Having Ken Jennings as Host

Jeopardy! champ Stephen Webb, who took eight games in a row and accumulated over $184,000 in winnings, participated in a quiz show AMA (Ask Me Anything), where he described his time on the show.

Webb, a data scientist from Colorado, just finally lost on March 18. But his impressive six-figure run guaranteed him a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. In that tourney, Webb said he’s looking for revenge, not for himself, but for comedian Patton Oswalt, who lost to Ike Barinholtz in the Celebrity Jeopardy finale recently.

“I’ve been a Patton Oswalt fan for twenty years. I grew up with Star Trek: TNG as one of the first TV series I remember watching so, as they say, revenge is a dish best served cold,” he wrote in his AMA.

Unsurprisingly, Redditors also wanted to know Webb’s thoughts on new host Ken Jennings. “Before the taping started, they joked that the host was Kim Kardashian. No, it’s Ken Jennings, so we knew in the morning who was taping that day,” he said.

“I really liked Ken as a host. A lot of playing Jeopardy! is about flow. And Ken [acts] like a good referee crew in a football game,” Webb continued. “The format could lend itself to grinding everything to a crawl while you wait on the referee, but Ken moves at a very steady, even clip. That makes it easier to get the buzzer timing down I would imagine.”

Some people have told Stephen Webb since his Jeopardy! appearance that he looks like Leonardo DiCaprio, but he doesn’t see it

Webb also noted that since Jennings is a former player himself, he knows that rhythm is important. “[Jennings] understands what standing up there is like, at one point he told us about the ‘Jeopardy! fugue’ you get into when you’re playing, which is very real. He was very nice after the run was over, but we didn’t talk a whole lot.”

Another show fan asked Webb who he wanted on his own personal Jeopardy! All-Stars team. “Amy Schneider is a given at this point, although I think Matt Amodio at his peak was more dominant. I go with Amy Schneider with the first pick.”

And when asked about preparing for the show, Webb stressed the importance of reading an encyclopedia; his favorite is “Benet’s Reader’s Encyclopedia, 5th edition.”

“Go through old [shows] or whatever, note what you miss then look it up in [the book],” Webb said. “That’s more or less what I did to get ready for quiz bowl in high school/college. And it helps you be efficient by focusing on the negative space of your knowledge.”

Lastly, when asked a silly question about his celebrity look-alike, Webb said he’s heard all sorts of references since appearing on Jeopardy!, but one in particular stands out.

“The closest to a celebrity comparison I ever got was a drunk woman at a Falcons game when I was sixteen slurring at me that I looked like Val Kilmer (I did not look like Val Kilmer).”