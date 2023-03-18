‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Host Ken Jennings Posts Unique Tribute to Alex Trebek

Ken Jennings still has a soft place in his heart for longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and he’s sharing a unique tribute. Jennings went on Twitter and shared a video of a Lego set done in a Jeopardy! theme.



The video shows an intricate replica of the game show set, from the audience members to the puzzle board, Jeopardy! players and, of course, Trebek at the stage podium. Jennings wrote, “This Lego model of the @Jeopardy set is one of my favorite artifacts on our stage. Always nice to see Alex still hosting.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Lego Design Is From Set Of Show In 2016

The model’s plaque states that the Lego design team was tasked with building a recreation of the Jeopardy! set in 2016. “This one-of-a-kind Lego Jeopardy! set is constructed of 12,650 bricks, and the entire process took nearly 100 hours to complete.”

Fans commented on Jennings’ video. “We miss Alex but you’ve been doing a great job,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s the Lego Movie spinoff that *should* be made!” another fan said.

Another viewer expressed that they “Love everything about this.” This person said, “That really just brightened my day, that’s super cool. That looks incredible!!” Trebek was the host of Jeopardy! for 37 seasons before he passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Fans Jokingly Respond To Jennings’ Tweet Around Hosting

Jennings and Mayim Bialik have taken over hosting duties. But it seems that a lot of fans prefer Jennings as the host over Bialik, Fox News reports. Jennings also took to Twitter to joke about what he does while Bialik is hosting on the show. His comment came after one user asked how he spends his time when he’s not filming.

“I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa,” Jennings responded. Fans took the chance to blast Bialik in replies to the tweet. “That’s where I go when she’s hosting too,” one person wrote. “We do too and eagerly await your return,” another fan told him. “Understood. I go into mourning when Mayim is hosting, so there’s that,” a Twitter user stated.

A show producer previously announced on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast the hosting schedule for the upcoming months. “Ken Jennings will be back on March 10 and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28. Then Mayim will take over on May 1 and she’ll take us all the way through the summer.”