‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Andrea Asuaje Opens Up About Feeling Loved and Supported by Community

“Jeopardy!” contestant Andrea Asuaje took fans behind the scenes of the iconic game show and detailed what it was like to face super champion Amy Schneider.

At this point in time, Schneider’s won 33 games and broke the record for the third-highest number of consecutive wins. She’s also earned over one million dollars and is well on her way to breaking Matt Amodio’s “Jeopardy!” records.

But back when she was filming the episodes, nobody knew that Schneider would become a super champion. So Asuaje didn’t know that the champ she’d be facing would have dozens of games of experience on her. The writer and reporter from Boston, Massachusetts played a good game but ultimately fell victim to Schneider.

Asuaje wrote about her “Jeopardy!” experience in a recent article for WBUR. She detailed her pre-game stress, getting ready for taping, and eventually coming face-to-face with Schneider. The loss devasted her, as it would any contestant on a popular game show.

But later on, while watching her episode with her family, Asuaje couldn’t believe the love and support that came pouring in for her.

“I’d actually been so anxious about my game that I hadn’t been able to watch ‘Jeopardy!’ since I taped my episode,” Asuaje wrote. “But watching it with my loved ones, hearing them cheer and scream with glee, made me realize just how much I love the game. How much fun it was. How unbelievable it had all been.”

She continued, “Sure, I got a few creepy or mean messages, but they were overshadowed by the love so many showed me — friends from high school, college professors, former coworkers, even family living abroad. It was overwhelming in the best way.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Shares Love for Amy Schneider

Looking back on her episode, Andrea Asuaje recognizes what a fantastic player Amy Schneider is. Though Asuaje dreamed of competing on “Jeopardy!” (and likely dreamed of victory), she’s now proud to have contributed to Schneider’s legacy.

“I lost to Amy Schneider, but now I want her to keep winning. I want her to keep breaking records. I’m rooting for her with my whole heart. And as cheesy as it sounds, being a part of Amy’s winning streak — even as someone she defeated — is an honor,” Asuaje concluded her article.

She also said that Schneider’s “an incredible player, navigating the board like she’s been doing it her whole life. She’s also handled the absolutely vile comments she’s received on social media from bigots and narrow-minded jerks with grace and strength.”

Asuaje should recognize that she herself has also handled her “Jeopardy!” loss with grace and strength. It’s not easy to face a super champion, but Asuaje still played a fantastic game against someone who was destined to break records.