‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Compares Game Show to Marriage

“Jeopardy!” has been called many things, but this might be the first time it’s ever been referred to as a marriage of sorts.

Margaret Shelton, the champion from last night’s show, compared “Jeopardy!” to marriage for one reason. Because the emotions associated with the two events seem to match each other.

The game show posted a behind-the-scenes video of Shelton talking with host Ken Jennings on Twitter earlier. Rather than ask Jennings about gameplay or strategy, Shelton asked the longtime “Jeopardy!” GOAT a different sort of question.

“Does it ever get less scary?” Shelton said in the video.

“Playing ‘Jeopardy!?’ No,” Jennings said with a laugh. “I got to say, you guys seem pretty calm. I mean, by and large. Is it like, not calm on the inside? What’s the emotion like?”

“Terror,” Shelton replied honestly.

The “Jeopardy!” host asked Shelton to compare playing the game to something “non-Jeopardy!” in her life. That way the viewers watching at home could gain an understanding of the terror she felt.

“It’s a little bit like getting married,” Shelton answered. “Like you want to do it but you’re scared.”

Jennings joked that the game show is “a much shorter commitment” than marriage. But it’s an interesting comparison that Shelton used, and one several viewers are likely familiar with. You’re excited about the prospect, but when the moment arrives, you can’t help feeling an overwhelming sense of nerves.

Check out Jennings and Shelton’s full conversation in the video below.

What's it like playing Jeopardy!? Apparently, it's like getting married, but a much shorter commitment. 💐 pic.twitter.com/zrR3ht6F09 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 3, 2022

After Four Day Streak Ends, ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Christine Whelchel Shares Emotional Message

Christine Whelchel’s winning streak came to an end earlier this week. The piano teacher and cancer survivor lost to Margaret Shelton during her fifth game. But after the episode aired, Whelchel shared a powerful message with fans.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account posted a video of Whelchel talking with producers after the show. In the interview, Whelchel mentioned what it meant to her to win four games.

“It means a lot. It’s been a wonderful experience so far and I’m so excited about the wins,” Whelchel said. “I’ve been watching it the past several years, and it’s just so much fun to play along.”

Whelchel chose to take the “Jeopardy!” Anytime test around March 2021, right when she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

“I just thought this is something I need to try to do,” Whelchel explained. “And right after I got diagnosed with breast cancer, I took the Anytime test. I just really wanted to make it happen this time.”

And make it happen she did. Whelchel now has a chance to participate in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions later this year, and she goes home with $73,602. But Whelchel also wanted to share an inspiring message with fans.

“My biggest thing is, just keep going for your dreams. Don’t let age, or cancer, or your life circumstances, or anything limit you. Just go ahead and just say that you can go for something,” Whelchel said.