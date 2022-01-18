‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Discusses Amy Schneider’s Secret to Success

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schnieder continues to rattle win after win with no signs of slowing down. Schneider won yet another “Jeopardy!” episode yesterday (Monday) and has now won 34 straight matches. If she continues her victory streak through the week, she will tie Matt Amodio for the second-longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak.

Matt Amodio won 38 straight episodes just a year ago, becoming the second-winningest contestant in the game show’s history. Schneider still has a ways to go if she is to catch up to Ken Jennings, who is largely considered the greatest game show contestant of all time. Jennings famously won 74 straight “Jeopardy!” matches in 2004 and now serves as the show’s host. There are many in Schneider’s corner who think she has a legit shot at giving chase to Jennings’ record. Through her 34 game victory streak, she has amassed more than $1.1 million, the most ever won by a female contestant.

Columbia, South Carolina attorney Clark Dawson was one of the many “Jeopardy!” contestants that fell to Amy Schneider. Speaking to a local news outlet, Dawson discusses what it was like to appear on the show and face Schneider.

Dawson tells the media outlet that mastering the art of the buzzer and hardest part of the show. Contestants get to go through a rehearsal in order to get a feel for the pacing of the show and buzzer use. Dawson says that if a “Jeopardy!” contestant buzzes in too soon, the buzzer will lock for 0.25 seconds, allowing another player to buzz in before them. She says Schneider’s mastery of the buzzer is the key to her success. describing her as “hard-wired” after so many consecutive matches.

Dawson also shares a few behind-the-scenes tidbits with the media outlet. She says the game board is much closer to the contestants than it appears on television. She also says the floor behind the podiums moves up and down.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Speaks on Game Show Experience

Dawson says she has been trying to get on the hit game show for the past 10 years. She finally got the call last November was elated that she would get to appear on the game show she’s been watching since she was a kid. She says she took the “Jeopardy!” test each year for the past 10 years in an effort to appear on the show.

Just a few days after receiving the call, she was off to the Sony Pictures Lot in California. Upon her arrival, she took a COVID-19 test in an empty parking lot and it came back negative. She also that Ken Jennings is as nice in person as he appears to be on television.

While she didn’t do as well as she hoped, she came in third place and still won nearly $4,000 despite getting the Final “Jeopardy!” wrong. She says her family is extremely proud of her and that her appearance on the show was a great moment.