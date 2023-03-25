‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Goes Viral With Arguably the Most Cringeworthy Loss of All Time

A Jeopardy! contestant has become an internet sensation following what some viewers have called the blunder to end all blunders on the show. On Wednesday’s episode, Karen was a clear front-runner in the second round. She had amassed an impressive $21,800 whereas her competitors trailed far behind with scores of just $7,100 and $6,400.

As Fox News reports, during the home stretch of Double Jeopardy, Karen stumbled upon a Daily Double nestled in the “Hans, Solo” section. If she had played cautiously, she would have inevitably won the entire game by Final Jeopardy because it was impossible for any of her opponents to catch up. Taking a courageous risk, she wagered an astonishing $10,000.

The Final Jeopardy category was “American Novelists,” and the other two competitors delivered the appropriate answer to the clue, “He served with an airman named Yohannan in World War II & despite what readers might think, he said he enjoyed his service,” which was “Joseph Heller.”

With an impressive $11,400 in her pocket, Karen entered the final round as the last participant to present her response. Jennings pointed out, “She had a big lead before tangling with that last Daily Double, she needs to get ‘Heller’ here.” However, her expression indicated that she had not anticipated the correct answer. Her incorrect guess of “Hunter S. Thompson” resulted in a third-place finish and winnings of $5,399 for the show.

‘Jeopardy!’ fans took to social media to take Karen to task

Of course, fans of the show raked Karen over the coals on social media. “I’m screaming at Karen. Bet Low! Bet Low! But nope, $10,000,” one fan Tweeted. “I’m not going to comment on the DD wager, and won’t be so mean as to say “got what she deserved” but..can’t exactly say I was rooting for her after the dismissive “not sports” comment in 1st rd,” another fan pointed out.

Although there were many comments that became rather hurtful, Karen handled her newfound fame in a positive way. She created a Twitter account and engaged with both her supporters as well as those who had more critical feedback prior to even appearing on Jeopardy!

Karen spoke her truth on Twitter. “Making an appropriate wager requires considering the likelihood of knowing the correct response, which requires assessing your competency in the category, which requires awareness of what the category is, which, at that moment, I DID NOT HAVE.” As far as the Final Jeopardy clue, she quipped “Heller? I hardly even know ‘er!”

Karen highlighted her experience with, “Ultimately, I did what I did, and I had THE MOST FUN, and at the end of the day (I’m sorry Mom, I know you hate that phrase) it’s a game, and it’s a show, and it’s a game show.”