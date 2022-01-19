‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Stumped by New Jersey Governor Question

Apologies, Phil Murphy. But even 35-day champs like Amy Schneider get stumped by some “Jeopardy!” questions.

During last night’s game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the three “Jeopardy!” contestants faced an entire category about the state of New Jersey. According to local radio station New Jersey 101.5, the contestants did fairly well on all the questions. Except for the final one.

The round started off pretty simple, though, with a clue about a prestigious university. “Hey, this Ivy League school, what exit? It moved from Elizabeth to Newark before finding its final home in 1756.” Think you know the answer? It’s Princeton University, for $200.

Next, the $400 clue asked which bridge between New Jersey and New York had added “a lower deck with six more lanes in 1962 to manage the heavy traffic.” Need a hint? It’s named after the first U.S. President.

The $600 clue asked after famous singer Bon Jovi, while the $800 clue named one of the city’s most famous tourist spots (Atlantic City). But it was the $1,000 clue that stumped all three “Jeopardy!” contestants.

“In 2021 he became the first Democrat re-elected Jersey’s governor since Brendan Byrne in 1977; Maybe an arena will be named for him,” the clue read. Silence settled over the stage as Schneider shook her head and the others didn’t buzz in.

The answer, of course, is Phil Murphy. Per the radio station, several New Jersey “Jeopardy!” fans likely screamed the answer at the screen when no one got it right.

But the question about Phil Murphy was one of many that trounced the contestants last night. According to the daily box score, contestants faced five other “triple-stumpers” throughout the match. Though that was a relatively low number compared to the rest of the week when Schneider and the contestants faced nine and ten triple stumpers.

How Else Did Contestants Perform in Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Match?

“Jeopardy!” recently introduced the daily box scores as shown in the tweet above. These scores allow die-hard fans to analyze the contestants’ performance after each match and see how close the games really were.

For example, based on the box score from last night’s game, we can see how Schneider dominated the buzzer. This definitely gave her an advantage because she had the opportunity to answer more questions correctly. And for answering so many questions, Schenider’s correctness rate was impressively high at 95%.

We can also see how much money contestants lost or gained from the Daily Doubles, and how much they wagered in the “Final Jeopardy!” round. Schneider wagered high for last night’s final question, only to lose that much when she answered incorrectly. Stay tuned for Schneider’s 36th game tonight on “Jeopardy!”.