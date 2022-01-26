‘Jeopardy!’: Did Ken Jennings Accidentally Give a Hint During Final Jeopardy?

Some “Jeopardy!” fans are wondering if current host Ken Jennings accidentally slipped up and gave a hint away during Final Jeopardy.

The category for the Final Jeopardy question was “sea life.” The clue itself stated, “In 2018 National Geographic reported that half of this was dead, “akin to a forest fire after a devastating fire.”

All three answered correctly with “Great Barrier Reef.” Is there a chance something Jennings said helped make it even easier to answer?

“He mentioned the spelling of Sea as in under the sea. But sea could have meant anything about the seas-not necessarily ‘under the sea.’ Maybe not a big deal–but probably something he should keep in mind for future final questions. Did anyone else feel this way or was it just me?” wrote one Reddit user.

It’s not uncommon for the hosts to clarify a particular category. Whether it’s sharing the spelling of a word or a common theme that will be apparent in all answers. It doesn’t seem like this clarification gave anyone an advantage during Final Jeopardy. Rather, this was just a fairly easy clue. The death of most of the Great Barrier Reef was something that was heavily reported in 2018 and continues to get a lot of attention today.

Hosts can sometimes slip up and be responsible for someone winning or losing. It’s not something he’d want to deal with at all while working as the host.

Last night’s episode was Amy Schneider’s 40th win. She walked away with a total of $63,000, completely dominating against her fellow competitors. Her running total on “Jeopardy!” is at $1,382,800. She is also in second place, behind Jennings, for most consecutive games won. She is the most successful female to ever appear on the show as well.

Ken Jennings Gets Trolled on ‘Jeopardy!’

Clearly, being the host of “Jeopardy!” is no easy task. Especially when one of the contestants decides to poke fun at Jennings’ history on the podium.

During the January 19, 2021 episode, contestant Brian Chang did not write down the correct response to Final Jeopardy. Instead, he jotted down “What is H&R Block?” Whether he did it since he didn’t know the answer or had been plotting it all along, it certainly caught Jennings off-guard.

“I know from experience that H&R Block is sometimes the right answer, but not today I’m afraid,” Jennings said. He even said Chang brought back some “bad memories.” For reference, Jennings ended his streak when he failed to answer H&R Block for his Final Jeopardy question on his very last game.

It’s another way in which Ken Jennings’ time on “Jeopardy!” has really come full-circle. Now, fans are wondering if his 74-game record could soon be defeated by current champion Amy Schneider. It’s possible, but she still has a very long way to go.