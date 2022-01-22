‘Jeopardy!’: Even the Actress Referenced Was Stumped by This Clue

It’s not every day that you see yourself mentioned in a “Jeopardy!” clue. But it’s even rarer when the clue stumps all three contestants. And even you yourself.

Per EW, actress Katharine McPhee revealed that she saw herself referenced on a “Jeopardy!” clue Thursday night. But even she had no idea what the answer was. The clue in question was the $2,000 clue for the category “Before and After TV.” This tricky category forces contestants to recognize two TV shows in one phrase, with a word added before or after the initial title to turn it into something new.

For example, the clue featuring McPhee read, “Spooky HBO show with references to H.P.’s works, with Katharine McPhee along as the singing nanny.”

Think you know the answer? Even 38-day super champion Amy Schneider wasn’t sure. It’s “Lovecraft Country Comfort.”

“Lovecraft Country” is the spooky HBO show, while McPhee starred in “Country Comfort” last year on Netflix. She played a country singer-turned-nanny. But she and the other “Jeopardy!” contestants missed the connection between her show and the HBO original.

“I wouldn’t have even gotten this,” McPhee captioned a clip of the “Jeopardy!” episode. She posted the clip on Instagram Thursday night.

Amy Schneider Ties Matt Amodio for ‘Jeopardy!’ Wins

Even though no one recognized the clue featuring Katharine McPhee, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider still maintained her impressive win streak Thursday and Friday night. In fact, her victory on Friday secured her the second-place spot in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame for consecutive wins.

She officially tied Matt Amodio, a super champion from earlier this season, for consecutive wins. They’ve each won 38 games and earned over one million dollars. Now, we’ll find out if Schneider can extend her win streak past Amodio’s and start aiming for Ken Jennings’ ultimate 74-day streak.

Schneider still has a ways to go to catch up to the next spot in “Jeopardy!” earnings, however. In 38 games, she earned over $1.3 million. But at the same point in time, Matt Amodio had earned $1.5 million. And then there’s James Holzhauer, who earned a whopping $2.4 million ins just 32 games.

Holzhauer’s strategy relied on heavy betting and crazy wagers, though. Schneider and Amodio both adopted a slightly different playing style. And Jennings, during his run, seemed to wager conservatively so he could maintain his lead without blowing big money on a wrong answer.

We can’t wait to see how far Schneider extends her streak moving forward. Maybe she’ll come close to Jennings’ record, or maybe she’ll just barely surpass Amodio’s. Maybe she’ll tie with Amodio, as crazy as that sounds. Either way, Schneider’s had an incredible run that will go in the “Jeopardy!” history book.