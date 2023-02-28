‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Angry After Schedule Announcement Features Too Much Mayim Bialik

Jeopardy! fans may not know every answer, but they know what they want in a host.

And when longtime quiz show producer Sarah Foss announced the planned hosting schedule for the upcoming months, many fans took to social media to express frustration.

“Ken Jennings will be back on March 10 and then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run which will take us through April 28,” Foss explained. “Then Mayim (Bialik) will take over on May 1 and she’ll take us all the way through the summer.”

Currently, Bialik is hosting the High School Reunion Tournament. This particular tournament includes 14 episodes and features 27 former Teen Tournament contestants who competed in 2019. The winner will earn a grand prize of $100,000 and secure a spot in the 2023 “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.

Fans seem mostly amenable to an occasional guest host for special tournaments; but they also regularly clamor for consistency — and Ken Jennings fans, especially, want him to stay permanently. A special Twitter account named, “Is Ken Jennings Hosting Jeopardy! This Week?” even sprouted up recently.

And when word got out that Jennings won’t host original episodes again until this fall, some Jeopardy! fans got feisty.

I want Ken full time…I don’t understand why they have the switch-a-roo thing that has no relevance because people miss half a season of Jeopardy! anyways. So why can’t Ken be like the whole regular season, so we don’t miss half a season of Jeopardy! each year. Sense or not… — Turtle Small (@turtlesmall24) February 28, 2023

Great! I’ll put it in my calendar for when I can resume watching .@Jeopardy again. — Dr. Mickey Witte (@DrMickeyWit) February 28, 2023

The reason why we all watch Jeopardy is because of Ken Jennings and his interaction with the panel and the audience. He explains the answers and we learn something every episode. Not like Mayim just saying NO or YES. You will losses your audience until September — “Rio The Borzoi” (@RioTheBorzoi) February 28, 2023

Keep Ken! For crying out loud he is a natural host. Mayim play acts host and it is annoying. Let her host celebrity shows. — Misfitto🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@misfitto) February 28, 2023

Nobody has as much contempt for their fanbase as the people who own Jeopardy. — KY Radio Fan (@KY102Fan) February 27, 2023

Yikes. Some fans did, of course, defend Bialik, calling her a “great host.” And in this modern era of diversity quotas and mandatory representation, for Jeopardy! producers to split time between a man and a woman makes perfect sense.

Jeopardy’s upcoming limited run in the UK also finds its host

Slated to air this fall on ITV on a limited run, Jeopardy! in the UK will feature entertainment juggernaut Stephen Fry as its host.

The show will run for 20 hour-long episodes — double the traditional Jeopardy! length of 30 minutes. Producers promise higher stakes and more tension in the three-round format (four if you include Final Jeopardy).

“The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players,” ITV said. “The American classic first came to screens in the U.K. in the 1980s. But now ITV and Stephen Fry are set to bring a modern twist to the culturally iconic game show.”

Having worked on stage, screen, radio, and many other formats, Fry is the definition of an entertainment business veteran. The comedian gushed over the opportunity to host the classic quiz show.

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”