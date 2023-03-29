‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Fuming at Ken Jennings Over Controversial Answer Ruling

Jeopardy! devotees were up in arms at Ken Jennings Monday night after what seemed to be an error during the show. As the program advanced, a clue was given and one of the contestants quickly buzzed in with their answer; unfortunately Host Ken Jennings had to inform them that it was incorrect. However, not long after another contestant buzzed in with what Jennings declared as being the correct response. The only hitch, Fox News reports, was that the two competitors gave the same answer, just with unique intonations.

The clue was, “After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there.”

The answer was none other than the Garden of Gethsemane. Despite being the first to answer, Kevin stumbled when pronouncing “Gethsemane.” He articulated it as though there was a “d” at the end instead of an expected “n”. Without a moment’s hesitation, Jennings responded with an adamant “No” before swiftly moving on to Tamara – the next contestant.

“What is the Garden of Gethsemane?” she answered. Although she pronounced the “n” sound correctly, her pronunciation of the word deviated from its standard form as she used a soft ‘g’ instead of hard one at the start. Without hesitation, Jennings accepted the answer, affirming, “Yeah, we just needed the ‘n,’ ‘Gethsemane,’ that’s correct.” Additionally, he pronounced the word with a gentle “g” sound.

‘Jeopardy!’ fans took their rage at Ken Jennings to social media

Of course, Jeopardy! fans took to social media to vent their outrage at the call. “I thought the contestant who answered The ‘Garden of Gethsemane’ was robbed of his points tonight,” a devoted viewer Tweeted, per Fox News. “What did he say wrong? The contestant who got points for that question didn’t even pronounce it right.” Another added, “Ken, the host of Jeopardy does not know how to pronounce, Gethsemane!”

“The garden of Gethsemane is the correct answer,” another fan noted. “The second one was wrong like badly wrong.” It’s not the first time that the renowned game show has been met with disgruntled responses from its viewers. Recently, an executive producer had to apologize publicly due to a technical editing error in one of their episodes which revealed all players’ final scores at the start of the program.

Neither are the contestants free from criticism. On a recent episode, during the home stretch of Double Jeopardy, a contestant named Karen stumbled upon a Daily Double nestled in the “Hans, Solo” section. If she had played cautiously, she would have inevitably won the entire game by Final Jeopardy because it was impossible for any of her opponents to catch up. Taking a courageous risk, she wagered an astonishing $10,000.

The Final Jeopardy category was “American Novelists,” and the other two competitors delivered the appropriate answer to the clue, “He served with an airman named Yohannan in World War II & despite what readers might think, he said he enjoyed his service,” which was “Joseph Heller.”

With an impressive $11,400 in her pocket, Karen entered the final round as the last participant to present her response. Her incorrect guess of “Hunter S. Thompson” resulted in a third-place finish and winnings of $5,399 for the show. This led to fans dragging Karen on social media for the move.