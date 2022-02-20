‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Not Happy About Mayim Bialik Changing This Detail

There are probably few groups more versed in the way little nuances within phrases can create some major issues than Jeopardy! fans. We all certainly know how important phrasing things just right, or picking the exact term is for Jeopardy! contestants. One misstep – or misspeak in this case – can be the difference between a win and a loss.

This could certainly be why some viewers are taking issue with one minor change Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has made to the iconic game show during her hosting stint. The host has managed to slip a seemingly subtle and tiny change into the game show. And, fans have certainly noticed…and some aren’t happy about it at all.

What Round Is This Again?

Recently, Mayim Bialik has taken to calling the game’s initial round “Single Jeopardy!” instead of the term “the Jeopardy Round” which has regularly been used in the past. It’s not entirely clear when Bialik began making this name change. However, the tweak has been noticed by fans…and many are certainly expressing their disapproval.

“Someone! Anyone!!,” writes one Twitter user. “PLEASE tell Mayim that the first round of #Jeopardy! is NOT known as “Single Jeopardy,” it’s known as “The Jeopardy Round.”

Another Twitter user asked the game show host to stop making the new phrase “happen.”

This Twitter user includes a clip of Mayim Bialik referring to the first round of the popular game show as “Single Jeopardy.”

Another fan posted to Twitter seemingly hoping that Bialik would stop using the term…which she did not do.

“Annnnnd @missmayim said it,” writes Franny Di in a recent tweet. “Single #Jeopardy (heavy sigh)”

Not All ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Dissaprove

While there are plenty of viewers who are not eager to join team single Jeopardy!, some viewers are just fine with Bialik’s phrase. In fact, one user points out that this isn’t Mayim Bialik’s change at all. Instead, the showrunners include “Single Jeopardy!” in the script.

“Friendly reminder to any and all #Jeopardy fans screaming about Mayim Bialik’s usage of the term “Single Jeopardy“,” writes the fan in a recent tweet. “Stop. Her script literally says “Single Jeopardy” at the top of it.”

“So, fans, y’all are in the wrong here,” the tweet continues. “and you need to stop harassing her.”

Another fan of the popular game show simply notes that they are enjoying Bialik’s run as host.

So, the tweet declares Bialik can “make any changes she wants!”