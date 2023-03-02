Jeopardy!’ Fans Balk at Contestant’s ‘Obsolete’ Hobby

A contestant in the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament reminded millennials of our age this week when they referred to DVDs as vintage items.

Indiana University student Audrey Satchivi competed in the Feb. 28 installment of the tournament and shared spoke of the apparent relics while introducing herself to the crowd.

After Mayim Bialik asked if Satchivi has any “quirks,” she explained that she’s a collector of old digital media.

“Yeah, so I’m kind of an old soul,” she explained. “I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now. I’ve been collecting records, CDs, and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit I guess.”

Bialik, 47, was visibly hit in the gut by the statement but simply said, “alright…” and moved on.

For those of you who are wondering, DVDs came out in 1996, and they’re still produced today. In fact, Top Gun: Maverick recently made it disc, so people still consider them relevant.

The Young ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant is one of 27 College Students in the ‘High School Reunion Tournament‘

But Satchivi enlightened us 90s kids that we’re the only ones who still think DVDs are a thing— unless a younger person is into antiques, of course. In all fairness, though, when millennials were kids, we had the same perspective on records and cassette tapes. So, what goes around comes around.

“I just shriveled up into dust when Audrey said her collection of ‘obsolete things’ included ‘records, CDs, and DVDs,'” one fan joked on Twitter.

One of the college-age folks on Jeopardy today calls herself “an old soul” because she collects outdated things like … CDs & DVDs



Me listening to her saying that makes her “an old soul” pic.twitter.com/hl6QgdeZQs — CEO, Sarcasm Industries LLC (@ThatScotHughes) February 28, 2023

“A girl in the teen tournament on Jeopardy tonight said she had an ‘old soul’ because she collects CDs and DVDs so excuse me while I walk into the snow and never come back,” added another scorned fan.

“’I collect things that are obsolete, like CDs and DVDs’ – a college kid on Jeopardy! against whom I’ve declared eternal war,” someone declared.

Audrey Satchivi first appeared on Jeopardy! as a high school senior in 2018 and made it to the tournament semifinals where she won a total of $10,000. She is now a few months away from graduating with bachelors in both Clinical Psychological Sciences and Hispanic Linguistics.

The IU student is one of 27 students appearing in the current tournament. After Tuesday’s episode, she walked away with an extra $5,000.