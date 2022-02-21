‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Debate How James Holzhauer Stacks Up Against Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider

This season, “Jeopardy!” has added two new legends to the mix with Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. But how do they compare to the old legends?

Not that anyone would call James Holzhauer old. He set major records just three short years ago in 2019. Holzhauer went on to gain the biggest winning streak people had seen since Ken Jennings’ 74-day run. He ended up with 32 wins, $2.4 million in winnings, and several records for money won in a single game.

But this season, both Amodio and Schneider surpassed Holzhauer in terms of consecutive wins. So, can Holzhauer still be considered a “Jeopardy” legend?

This is the question one fan posed on Reddit earlier. “Why do you think James Holzhauer is still one of the Quiz Show Legends despite Matt & Amy beating him in terms of number of J! wins?” the original poster asked. “Why do you think James is still one of the quiz show legends and most of the quiz show players feared him in the world of trivia?”

Just because Schneider and Amodio set different records than Holzhauer doesn’t mean he’s a bad trivia player. He still has tons of knowledge and studied like any “Jeopardy!” pro. Other fans chimed in with their thoughts too on the question.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Weigh in on James vs. Matt vs. Amy

“There are other ways to determine Jeopardy greatness besides games won,” one fan commented on the post. “James won more money overall and more money per game than either Matt or Amy. He proved himself in the Tournament of Champions, which the other two haven’t done yet. And he faced off with and held his own against, the best regular-season champion of all time (Ken) and the best tournament champion of all time (Brad).”

The fan added, “If Matt or Amy win their ToC, they can start making a claim to be at James’ level. But so far it’s premature to say they’ve surpassed him just because their streaks were a little longer.”

For the record, Amodio and Schneider themselves have had nothing but kind words for previous contestants and other record-breakers. But some fans wonder if all the champions are on the same level.

This “Jeopardy!” fan, however, brings up a great point. Many metrics can be used to measure success on this game show.

“It sounds like you’re limiting the number of ‘quiz show legends’ that we can have out there. James is #2 all-time in regular-season winnings and owns all ten of the top ten single-game winning numbers,” the person wrote.

“Just because Amy and Matt surpassed him by 8 and 6 games, respectively, doesn’t suddenly exclude him from being called a legend,” they continued. “We all know that one bad Final Jeopardy can end an otherwise perpetual streak. A winning streak isn’t the best metric here.”

What do you think of James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio’s skills, “Jeopardy!” fans?