‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Outraged After Episode Cuts Off Before Final Round

People who watch Jeopardy! on a regular basis are some of the most devoted fans in the world of TV viewing. In central Florida, Jeopardy! viewers had a rather rude awakening happen when an episode ended before Final Jeopardy! came around.

Fans complained on Tuesday night after the episode finished around three minutes too early on the Orlando-based ABC affiliate network, WFTV 9. It meant that they could not see who won the competition.

A lot of fans headed over to Twitter to point out the error. They said that the show cut off before the Final Jeopardy! round. They said that the next program on the listing, Wheel of Fortune, which was due to start at 7:30 p.m., began minutes early.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans In Florida Ticked Off That Show Ended Early On Tuesday Night

“@Jeopardy watching in Florida on @WFTV and wheel of fortune started early. We didn’t see final jeopardy. What’s up?” tweeted one viewer. Another fan tweeted: “ABC Network strikes again! They cut off Jeopardy just before Final Jeopardy and started Wheel of Fortune 3 minutes early! Did anyone else see this?” A third viewer wrote, “Uhh my local affiliate just skipped Final Jeopardy and started Wheel of Fortune early????”

WFTV 9 did not address the error on its social media channels. Newsweek did reach out to the channel and its parent company, Cox Media Group, by email for a comment.

This snafu happened after the long-running show was the subject of a joke on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, SNL gave recent Jeopardy! contestant Brian Henegar a shout-out. Henegar appeared on Jeopardy! last week. But he was later trolled on social media over his mustache. People said it reminded them of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun At Game Show Contestant

“A Jeopardy! contestant this week was forced to quit social media after people said his mustache looks like Hitler’s,” SNL cast member Colin Jost said. “The contestant said he’s so mad, he’s had it up to here,” he joked while doing the Nazi salute.

Henegar, who said he would donate some of his final three-day winnings of $68,202 to the Anti-Defamation League following the trolling, took to Twitter to talk about SNL. “Well…I guess it’s great to make it on Saturday Night Live…I suppose,” he said. Henegar added he would be taking “a break for my personal sanity.”

After the initial trolling, Henegar fired off a number of tweets in which he slammed people’s reactions to his appearance on Jeopardy!