‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Outraged After Judges Miss Incorrect Answer, Contestant Wins Game

Something smells fishy in the Jeopardy! universe. And fans of the quiz show are furious.

Monday night’s episode of the game show led viewers to flock to social media and express their disdain for a perceived incorrect answer allowed as correct. What’s worse: the answer altered the outcome of the show, as well.

Contestant Melissa Klapper, a college professor, prevailed Monday evening over teacher and football coach Jake Garrett, as well as Kelly Barry, a marketing specialist.

The issues began when Klapper selected the “Quite the Fishy Story” category for $200. Host Ken Jennings then read the clue.

“The force of Lasse Hallström was strong to pull in this Scot to play a fisheries expert in ‘Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,'” Jennings read from his cue card.

Klapper buzzed in quickly and responded confidently, “Ewan Gregor.” Close, but not exactly the correct answer of “Ewan McGregor;” and close only counts when you’re fishing with dynamite.

Instead of catching the mispronunciation, Jennings confirmed the answer, rewarding Klapper the money. “That is correct, taking you to $5,200, you’re just off the lead,” he said. At that point in the game, Garrett led all contestants with $6,800.

Klapper eventually won the game by a single dollar — meaning the free $200 she picked up earlier made all the difference. Really, because Jeopardy! docks contestants for wrong answers, she should’ve been down $200 after the flub, so it was really a $400 swing.

Jeopardy! producers also dealt with a massive production error last week when final scores posted early in the telecast

Judges may have missed the wrong answer, but the internet certainly didn’t.

“@Jeopardy Ewan McGregor was the correct answer. Not Ewan Gregor. Why didn’t @KenJennings or the judges catch that? Could have made a difference in the outcome,” one person tweeted. Another user shared, “She said Ewan Gregor! Not MCGregor … So surprised they let that one slide… #tisktisk.”

One fan even noticed that Klapper looked at the judges after giving the wrong answer, tweeting, “#Jeopardy it’s Ewan McGregor not Gregor. Saw her look off to judges after she gave the wrong name but nothing happened.”

The disbelief didn’t end there. Many fans were adamant that after reviewing the tape, they were sure Klapper answered incorrectly.

“Tonight there was a mistake on @Jeopardy the woman in the middle named Melissa said ‘Ewan Gregor’ when really it’s ‘Ewan Mcgregor’ I played it back twice just to make sure,” one fan wrote.

Another person wrote on Twitter, “That red headed lady who won answered a question incorrectly. She said Ewan Gregor instead of Ewan MCGREGOR. We ran it back twice. She didn’t say it. She shouldn’t have won.”