‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Predict Winner of Upcoming Masters Tournament

Six fan favorites will fight for top honors and $500,000 starting May 8 in the Jeopardy! Masters tournament on ABC. Viewers of the popular game show don’t think James Holzhauer will come out on top and win it all. They are picking two other contenders as being the ones to watch.

The primetime special will air over the course of three weeks and get hosted by Ken Jennings. The players’ lineup consists of Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Mattea Roach. All six players will compete in various pairings throughout a three-week competition with 10 one-hour episodes featuring two games per episode, The Sun reports.

Jeopardy! had fans abuzz on Tuesday with a new poster. Jennings stood tall in a blue suit and maroon tie while the six Masters stood on either side of him. While Holzhauer’s reputation proceeds him, many fans predicted below the new poster that he may not skate to victory.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Believes Buttrey, He Are Going To Be Ones That Take Game More Seriously

One Reddit user wrote: “Judging from the 2022 Tournament of Champions, I think Sam and Andrew are the ones that will take it more seriously and have better chances even though they’re miles away from the rest.”

Another agreed: “They have more to prove since they’re not labeled ‘super-champions.'” A third person argued, saying, “I believe the player who is best at Final Jeopardy will win this tournament, and that player is James by a country mile.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Going with Andrew, the underdog.” Someone else wrote on Facebook: “Should be good. My first instinct is that James will DESTROY THEM. But Andrew is also pretty fast and willing to bet big and Amy is the reigning ToC winner. So that’s my top 3.” A “super-champion” entails winning 10-plus episodes; Sam and Andrew are the two Masters who have not done so.

Roach, Youngest Super-Champ In Game History, Originally Totaled 23 Victories

Yet they both fared extremely well in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Roach, who is the youngest super-champ in history, originally notched 23 wins.

Amodio had 38 wins ($1,518,601), and Schneider had 40 wins ($1,632,800) when they all competed in the 2022 Tournament of Champions. He (5 wins) went all in on every Daily Double during the tournament, trouncing Roach in the semifinals and eventually coming in second place.

Meanwhile, Buttrey qualified for the 2022 Tournament of Champions by winning a professor’s tournament. But he turned out to be stiff competition, too, and eliminated Amodio in the semifinals, eventually coming in third place.