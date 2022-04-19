‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Recently Announced Changes

“Jeopardy!” has been positively buzzing with news this week, including a newly announced permanent producer for the quiz show.

Michael Davies stepped in as interim executive producer after Mike Richards stepped down last fall. Richards was originally tapped to host and continue producing the game show. But after his history of harassment and lawsuits aired online, Richards resigned from both positions.

Earlier this week, Davies announced that he’s officially accepted the full-time post. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account tweeted out his blog post about the acceptance. In the post, Davies mentioned how he’s “both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now, I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.”

The section about the “scope of our plans” caught several ‘Jeopardy!” fans’ attention online. Several of them congratulated Davies before diving into the “plans” everyone really wants to know about. Namely, who will be named permanent host.

As of right now, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been switching off hosting duties. And they’ll continue to do so throughout Season 38. But when the next season rolls around, many fans expect a permanent host to be named.

“Congrats! Especially enjoy the stats #Jeopardy is now sharing,” Randi W. commented on the Davies announcement. She’s referencing the Daily Box Scores that Davies introduced. “And, contrary to most comments, I like both @KenJennings & @missmayim trading off the hosting duties, allowing both of them to also continue pursuing other opportunities.”

As Randi said, most fans chimed in with opinions about one host or another. “Ken Jennings is the best host, we watch it every day that he is hosting. We turn it off when Mayim hosts!” one fan wrote in the comments.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Chime In With Thoughts on Permanent Host

Other fans also chimed in, mostly asking for Ken Jennings to be named permanent host. “Please make Ken the permanent and only host of Jeopardy,” one fan said on Twitter. “I missed out on the College Tournament because Mayim was hosting. I really don’t want to miss the TOC. She is just not a good host. Ken is the natural successor to Alex.”

Many fans also agree that the late Alex Trebek picked Jennings to be his successor, especially after gifting the former champion with his cufflinks.

Some don’t want Bialik or Jennings behind the podium. “Time for a top-notch permanent host, these two just don’t have and never will have the qualifications, then maybe I’ll start watching again,” John Flanagan commented on a recent “Jeopardy!” post.

Who do you think should be the next host, “Jeopardy!” fans?