‘Jeopardy!’: Fans Sound Off on Whether Amy Schneider Can Snap Ken Jennings’ Record

Back in 2004, “Jeopardy!” viewers were outright stunned and in complete awe when a contestant named Ken Jennings appeared on the show. His appearance on the show, however, became more like a residency.

He won 74 back-to-back games and was able to make $2.52 million from his impressive victory streak. Jennings really opened the door to this possibility of a massive streak on the long-running trivia show.

Since then, he has remained on his top spot in “Jeopardy!” royalty. During this season, we have been introduced to a wide array of exceptionally talented contestants. It truly is the season of streaks. The two most prominent have to be Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. Amodio was able to win a total of 38 straight games during his long appearance at the end of last season and the beginning of this season.

Now, we have Amy Schneider dominating the podium. Last night she won her 39th consecutive game on “Jeopardy!” This means she is now in second place for most consecutive games won. While she is stunning fans and doing amazing, Schneider is a little more than halfway to knocking Jennings off his pedestal. She would have to win another 36 games to be in the No. 1 position.

Fans are wondering: Can she do it?

A Competition Between ‘Jeopardy!’ Greats

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account posted a comparison between Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. It compared anything from total winnings, average correct responses per game, and average earnings per game. Some people think she has a shot of beating that old record.

“At this rate, she’s not going to lose until after she passes Ken, and then it’ll be on purpose…” wrote one person. Meanwhile, another disagreed and stated “She’s good, but not that good. The quality of the opposition has been pretty poor lately.”

Others noted that it’s a long way away to beat Ken Jennings’ record. However, anyone can eventually be surpassed after all.

Ken when Amy is at 73 wins: pic.twitter.com/NdxTzYiUUx — Tim Masterson! (@TimJMasterson) January 25, 2022

For example, Schneider has a total of 87% of runaway games, meaning she could keep up this streak for a very long time. Jennings has the title of “Greatest of All Time,” but he may have to pass the title on in the near future.

Not only did Schneider beat Amodio’s record, but she is also the most successful woman to ever appear on “Jeopardy!” She’s paving a really important path in trivia show history. As for Schneider, she doesn’t know what’s coming next, either.

“So all I needed was one more game, and I’d be all alone in second-place! And what would come next? I didn’t know, and I was too tired to think about it, I was off to call Genevieve and go lie down and not think for an hour or two. See you next week!” she wrote on Twitter after the win.