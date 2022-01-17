‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Still Torn Over Mayim Bialik vs. Ken Jennings

Fans are currently split over who they like better as the host of Jeopardy! — Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been operating as tag-team hosts of Jeopardy! and will continue to do so for the rest of the season. That has been good news for the beloved game show. Prior to that announcement, there have been months of speculation and drama surrounding who will permanently succeed Alex Trebek, the man who hosted Jeopardy! for nearly 40 years.

However, now that we have both Bialik and Jennings taking turns hosting, fans of the show are debating which one they prefer. As a matter of fact, one user on Reddit who goes by the name TheHelpfulDad made a post about how they’re coming around on Mayim Bialik.

The post is titled, “I wasn’t keen on Bialik at first but…”

“Now I really enjoy her hosting,” the post begins. “Clear, concise, funny, pleasant, not obsequious, and not awkward. Wardrobe and hair is more mainstream TV now, but it didn’t matter before it was. It’s not like contestants are supermodels.”

Former Jeopardy! contestant David Peterson even stumbled across the post. He left a funny comment saying, “I may not be a supermodel, but my wife thinks I’m handsome!”

Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Share Their Thoughts on Mayim Bialik’s Hosting Skills

This particular Reddit user seems to be coming around on Mayim Bialik’s hosting style on Jeopardy!. Other fans on the popular forum seemed to agree.

“She has been acting for decades,” one fan replied. “To me, that shows in her hosting; she’s performing. I enjoy Ken’s episodes more because of his obvious knowledge of and love of the game.”

Another fan echoed that sentiment, saying that Bialik has “improved” a lot ever since she first came on Jeopardy! as a guest host.

“This is a fair review of Mayim’s performance so far,” they said. “She certainly improved from her initial two-week hosting stint, and hopefully will continue to get better as she becomes more comfortable hosting and more familiar with the game. In other words, she’s about where I would expect someone who is not a broadcaster, with no quiz show hosting experience and not a big fan of the show to be at this point.”

Meanwhile, there are still some fans who aren’t sold on Bialik. One fan, in particular, didn’t hold back with their comments about Jeopardy!’s co-host.

“I downvoted because I don’t agree with a single thing OP said: She flubs words and they don’t do a reshoot. She adds a bunch of extra commentary about herself, the opposite of concise. Her wardrobe is poorly tailored and ill-fitting. She refused to allow their wardrobe and makeup department to help her and it’s obvious.”

