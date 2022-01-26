‘Jeopardy!’: Former Winner Undergoes Dramatic Transformation Shedding 200 Pounds

Whenever Jeopardy! contestants make headlines, it’s mostly for the insane amount of money they’ve won on the trivia game show. However, in Joshua Swiger’s case, his story has to do with a health transformation, rather than a monetary one.

Swiger became a contestant on Jeopardy! back in January 2020, before the time of masks and social distancing. During his first appearance, the 43-year-old Hawaii native won $16,400. And while this is an impressive haul, this wasn’t what caught everyone’s attention. Recently, Swiger announced that he dropped 200 pounds and regained control of his health.

When Swiger competed on Jeopardy!, he weighed over 400 pounds. According to Swiger, he had struggled with his weight for over 20 years. In the past, he’s tried a couple of times to lose the extra pounds on his own, but, like so many dieting individuals, became frustrated when he didn’t see results.

Then in July 2020, Swiger decided to meet with his doctor to discuss the possibility of bariatric surgery. But his doctor encouraged him to give dieting and exercise one more try. This time, though, he incorporated his new knowledge about nutrition and physiology. And it worked.

“When I gave up on doing it my way, that’s when I learned how to do it the right way,” he told Fox News.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Adopted a Low-Carb Lifestyle

There were a few key factors that contributed to the former Jeopardy! contestant’s success. Mainly, that meant cutting out excess carbs and stress.

“Because you need some fats and you absolutely need protein, but you can get by without carbs,” Swiger explained. “I don’t necessarily say everybody should do low-carb, but that’s what worked for me.”

Swiger began to manage his stress better when he had to close his tour business. While this might sound like something that would add to the pressure, it ended up being a blessing in disguise.

“When the whole business crashed, my faith tells me that God provides, so I wasn’t worried that we would be homeless or something like that,” Swiger said. “So I actually felt a lot better when I lost my business because… the stress of not knowing where the income was coming from was actually a lot less than the stress of trying to keep up with the business.”

Now, Swiger weighs between 200 and 210 pounds. And he’s not finished with his fitness journey yet.

“I like doing things for the challenge for myself, but my motivation right now is to not just be the guy who lost 200 pounds, but the guy who lost 200 pounds and ran the marathon,” the Jeopardy! contestant said.

“These things all seem impossible, but impossible is so relative,” he added.