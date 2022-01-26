‘Jeopardy!’: Former Winner Speaks Out Against Discussion Surrounding Win Limits

Amy Schneider picked up Jeopardy! win No. 40, Tuesday, as former champions debated whether the quiz show should cap the number of appearances.

In other words, should Jeopardy! tweak the rules again and kick it old school? That’s back to the days when the most popular show on cable automatically retired champions after five straight wins.

It’s setting up as a discussion between Alex Jacob, a somewhat recent Jeopardy! super champion, and Tom Nichols, whose quiz show career was limited to five straight victories almost three decades ago.

Nichols is a political analyst, writer, and professor at the U.S. Naval War College. He kicked off the Jeopardy! discussion last week during a radio interview. Nichols won five games in 1994. back when there were limits. He believes once champions get going that they have an overwhelming buzzer advantage over other contestants.

“After about two or three wins, I think you’ve got such an advantage,” Nichols told Boston Public Radio. “You’ve been using the buzzer, which is much more important than people realize. You’re a lot more comfortable in the studio; you understand the rhythm of the game.

“Newer people just walking in there don’t really have much of a chance, and that’s purely because the returning champions have mastered the mechanics of the game.”

Nichols comments drew the ire of another Jeopardy! champion. Alex Jacob won the 2015 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Count him among those who like the long winning streaks.

Jacob tweeted: “I just want to stick up for the Jeopardy! alumni community here. As far as I know, there’s only one person “speaking out,” and he’s just trying to get attention so more people might subscribe to his newsletter and buy his books. He doesn’t speak for us.”

No Question Here: Schneider’s Jeopardy! Streak Is Ratings Gold

We do know that Schneider’s winning streak is good for ratings. Entertainment Weekly reported that for parts of Schneider’s winning streak, Jeopardy! averaged nearly 9.7 million viewers an episode. That was for the week after Christmas, the last time syndicated ratings were available. The quiz show bested Yellowstone (9.34 million) and all the specials for New Year’s Eve.

But does Nichols have a point regarding super champions having a decided advantage the longer they go? The Washington Post pointed out that there have been a ton of multi-winners in recent years. Ken Jennings still is No. 1 and by a big advantage. He won 74 straight games in 2004.

But the two champions who rank second and third on the Jeopardy! win lists — Schneider and Matt Amodio — accomplished their streaks within the last year. Plus, James Holzhauer, whose 32 wins is fourth-best, had his Jeopardy! gig in 2019. The Post also noted that there were three eight-game winners in the winter of 2020. They were Jennifer Quail, Karen Farrell, and MacKenzie Jones.

As for Schneider, Jeopardy! fans are just now seeing what she’s known for months. The quiz show only tapes 46 times a year, going through several episodes in a day. Schneider’s time on Jeopardy! started on Sept. 28. The show now is posting a scorecard from each episode. You can check out how Schneider did in winning her 40th straight game here. She’s now won $1.38 million and provided the correct questions a whopping 1,281 times. During her streak, she’s missed only 63.