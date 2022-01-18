‘Jeopardy!’: FOX Boss Speaks on Whether Mayim Bialik’s Hosting Gig Will Impact ‘Call Me Kat’

For many avid TV viewers, the “Jeopardy!” hosting scandal was a highlight, both good and bad, during 2021.

Following the death of the beloved longtime host Alex Trebek, executives decided to have a variety of guest hosts take over the job for a period of time. After the plethora of guest hosts, “Jeopardy!” decided to make Mike Richards the full-time host. The gig didn’t last long, seeing as a wide array of controversy regarding Richards caused him to get fired as a host and executive producer.

The solution was to have Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings share the hosting duties for now. For Bialik, some fans worried that she wouldn’t be able to be a host due to her current responsibilities with her sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

It hasn’t been easy for Fox to handle Bialik hosting “Jeopardy!” while also starring in “Call Me Kat.” During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn discussed how this balancing act will work if Bialik becomes the permanent host.

As it turns out, having Mayim Bialik on both “Jeopardy!” and “Call Me Kat” is working out for all involved parties.

“We really believe in Call Me Kat, and Mayim is fantastic both in front of and behind the camera. It’s no surprise she’s also doing exceptional work on Jeopardy!. We’ve really tried to support her while she’s doing Kat … And the truth is, Mayim being on Jeopardy! isn’t the worst thing for Call Me Kat. It’s a good thing to have her out there in front of an audience that maybe hasn’t watched Kat yet but might now because they love her on Jeopardy!. We’re very supportive of it … As long as we can protect Kat, we’re very happy to support her and feel like they’re beneficial to each other,” Thorn said.

As of now, it’s unclear what “Jeopardy!” will do at the end of this season of trivia. It’s possible that the show could continue with Jennings and Bialik sharing the responsibility. It’s also possible that executives will select one of the two, or neither of them at all. The whole situation has all become rather unpredictable.

Amy Schneider Would Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Currently, Amy Schneider is blowing viewers away with her fantastic trivia abilities. She has won 34 games in a row and has earned more than $1 million.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Schneider said that Jennings is a “fantastic” host. At the same time, she said she would certainly be open to any offers from Sony to host the program.

“It would certainly be a cool experience. It’s a lot harder than it looks. Whether I’d actually even be good at it, I don’t know … But yeah, I‘d certainly consider it if somebody asked,” Schneider said.