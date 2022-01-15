‘Jeopardy!’ Gets Shoutout From ESPN for Advanced Stat Tracking

The popular game show Jeopardy! has gotten a shoutout from ESPN on their impressive tracking skills. According to the hosts of SportsCenter, you can get up to 60 right answers during a show, including Final Jeopardy! In addition to that, the show is releasing daily box scores, round-by-round answer accuracy, and buzz-in percentages. That’s a lot of different ways to check if your answer is right or not. “I mean, they’re probably raiding the ESPN research department to find the highest qualified men and women to run this,” joked one host.

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account shared the clip from SportsCenter. “We can’t confirm or deny raiding the @espn research department … but we do have an incredible #Jeopardata team and we’re glad we have some longtime fans over at @SportsCenter!”

We can't confirm or deny raiding the @espn research department … but we do have an incredible #Jeopardata team and we're glad we have some longtime fans over at @SportsCenter! pic.twitter.com/p2j5V3oKbX — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 14, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Had the Highest Ratings At the End of December

Season 38 of the game show has done remarkably well. In the last week of December it was the highest-rated program on TV – that includes broadcast and cable. It beat some of TV’s most popular shows, like Yellowstone and 60 Minutes. Not to mention all of the annual New Year’s Eve specials. During the last week of 2021, the show averaged 9.7 million viewers per episode. For the season, it averaged 9.2 million viewers. But why is Jeopardy! doing so well?

In addition to their lifelong viewers (much like our SportsCenter host above, who says he’s watched the show for 50 years), people are also tuning in for a historic string of wins. There’s also an exciting string of wins happening. Amy Schneider is a woman on a mission – and on a historic winning streak. So far, she’s tied for the third-longest winning streak of all time. Additionally, she’s the fourth ever person to win more than $1 million on the show. A similar spike of ratings happened back in 2019 when James Holzhauer went on a winning streak. Schneider is currently tied with Holzhauer for the third-longest streak. His last win brought in a whopping 14.5 million viewers to Jeopardy!

Ratings Are High, But They Don’t Beat Alex Trebek’s Last Episode

Even though Amy Schneider has brought millions of viewers to Jeopardy!, her episodes still haven’t beat the audience number set by Alex Trebek’s last episode. Of course, that’s unlikely to happen – the late game show host was loved by all and taken too soon. Trebek’s final episode with the show was the most-watched since Holzhauer’s winning streak.

He died near the end of 2020 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek kept filming through his diagnosis and treatment, so his death was a shock to many fans. Now the show is hosted by a former Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.