‘Jeopardy!’: Here Are All of the Final Jeopardy Clues Amy Schneider Missed During Her Run

Amy Schneider’s incredible Jeopardy! run ended earlier this week. Her marathon on the classic quiz show lasted for 40 consecutive wins.

Rhone Talsma, a 29-year-old librarian from Chicago, snapped Schneider’s Jeopardy! streak in the episode that aired, Wednesday. Technically, he beat Schneider back during a November taping. He’s a map collector with the good fortune of having this answer/question for Final Jeopardy!: Answer: “The only nation in the world ending in “H.” It was a slam dunk he knew the answer. What is Bangladesh. Schneider missed the question.

Here Are Some Amy Schneider Facts

The good folks at Jeopardy! helped celebrate Schneider by furnishing some factoids. For example, she averaged 32 correct responses per game. And she had a 68 percent accuracy rate for Final Jeopardy!.

Today in #Jeopardata: As Amy Schneider's 40-game streak comes to an end, see how her stats compare to Ken Jennings, Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer. #jeopardata pic.twitter.com/eI7G1MDCrL — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 27, 2022

The show also listed the smattering of Final Jeopardy! questions (or answers) she missed. You can test your knowledge as well by checking out the other 10.

BROADWAY MUSICALS: “Each in a show that ran more than 2 years, Ethel Merman & Sarah Jessica Parker played 2 different characters with this first name.” Correct answer is Annie. (lucky guess)

19th CENTURY NOTABLES: On his deathbed in France in 1890, he told his brother, “the sadness will last forever.” Think Starry Night for the correct response: Who is Vincent Van Gough

HISTORIC AMERICANS: “In 1838 he took a new last name, of a family in Walter Scott’s “The Lady of the Lake”; for distinction, he added a 2nd “s” to the end.” Your correct Jeopardy! response is who is Frederick Douglass. The famous abolitionist was born Frederick Bailey.

CEMETERIES AND MEMORIALS: “60,000 are at rest in a national memorial cemetery opened in 1949 in the crater of an extinct volcano in this state.” The correct response? What is National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii. You may remember it by its former name, Punchbowl Cemetery

Did You Best Amy On These Jeopardy! Responses? We’ve Got a Few More

FILMS OF THE 2000s: One of the screenwriters of this 2001 film described it as “‘Clueless’ meets ‘The Paper Chase’” That’s what is Legally Blonde. (Where are Elle Wood and Bruiser?)

AWARDS AROUND THE WORLD: France’s national theater award, it’s named for a man who died in Paris in 1673. The Jeopardy! correct question is who is Molière. Maybe you know the greatest French writer by his original name, Jean-Baptiste Poquelin.

WORD ORIGINS: From the Greek for “ring”, the first ones were built by the Romans, including one that could hold 250,000. Your correct Jeopardy! response is what is a circus. And no, we’re not talking Ringling Brothers.

MUSIC LEGENDS: Of their July 1957 first meeting at a church fair, one of this pair recalled: “I was a fat schoolboy… he was drunk.” If you know your Beatles history, you’d answer “Who are John Lennon and Paul McCartney” or one half of the Fab Four.

INTERNATIONAL LANDMARKS: “In December 2020 an international agreement added nearly 3 feet to this; one surveyor lost half a toe in the effort.” Hope you don’t have acrophobia. It’s what is Mount Everest.

SPORTING EVENTS: “In 1752 one of the first races in this sport was run–4 miles from Buttevant Church to St. Mary’s Doneraile.” Given the date, we know this Jeopardy! question isn’t about football. Drat. So what is steeplechase.