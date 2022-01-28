‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s the Question That Finally Stumped Amy Schneider

Amy Schneider broke her winning streak this week on “Jeopardy!” Here is the question that gave Rhone Talsma the victory.

“Jeopardy!” fans are still talking about Amy Schneider’s defeat. The 42-year-old broke many records on the show, including earning the second-most consecutive games in history. Unfortunately, her streak came to an end this week.

The Final Jeopardy! round stumped Amy Schneider. So what was the question that broke her streak? With the category “Countries of the World,” the answer reads “the only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the 10 most populous.”

The correct question is “What is Bangladesh?” While Rhone Talsma writes down the correct response, Schneider does not write anything. The loss of this round gives Rhone Talsma the victory and Schneider’s time on the show comes to an end.

You can watch the”Jeopardy!” moment below.

Amy Schneider Speaks After “Jeopardy!” Loss

Amy Schneider is now a fan favorite after her time on “Jeopardy!” Becoming the highest-earning woman to be on the show, she is proud of herself.

“It’s hard to be that sad when I’ve done so much better than I expected,” she says to GMA. This is it, I know the answer of how far I go. It’s 40 [consecutive games] and that’s something that I could never be in winning that many games.”

With 1,309 correct responses under her belt, Schneider is taking home $1,382,800. Second behind “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings, the contestant will be remembered for her impressive winning streak.

“It’s really been an honor,” Schneider says. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

She adds that she thought Rhone Talsma would be a worthy opponent before the game even started.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it. I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

Who Is The New “Jeopardy!” Winner?

Rhone Talsma is the latest “Jeopardy!” winner. Talsma is 31 years old and lives in Chicago. As a multimedia librarian, he used his time at the reference desk to help him prepare for the game show. With a Bachelor’s in Women and Gender Studies and a Masters in Library and Information Science, he is confident in many subjects.

“Once I realized I had been cast, I only had about a month to study, so I dedicated some time to studying areas that I didn’t feel that confident in—mostly Shakespeare and cinema,” he says. “I feel like the best way to study for Jeopardy! is just to watch the show every day and pay attention to what subjects come up a lot and how the clues are worded.”