‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s When Ken Jennings Is Returning as Host

Hardcore Jeopardy! fans have their pick for their favorite host between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik these days. Right now, Bialik is behind the famed podium for the game show. Jennings is on a break from the show but he’s coming back soon. How soon? Pretty soon.

Bialik is overseeing the High School Reunion Tournament, which is on Jeopardy! right now. Fans can get ready for a quick Ken Jennings return, though.

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Sarah Foss Said Ken Jennings Will Return On March 10

On Monday’s (February 20) edition of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, long-time producer Sarah Foss said that reigning champion Stephen Webb “will return along with Ken Jennings on March 10th in syndication.” She added, “We’re looking forward to seeing if Stephen’s streak can continue.”

Foss did not say how long that Jennings will be back on the show. There are some Jeopardy! fans who have noted that he is expected to head up the show until at least April 14. It was previously believed Jennings wouldn’t be back hosting until September, TV Insider reports.

“I thought he’d come back for at least a while after the tourney. Nice to see it confirmed,” tweeted one fan. “Great news that he’ll be back in March, and go through mid April! I had seen that Mayim was supposed to take over starting in the upcoming tournament, and continuing through the end of the season. I’m glad that’s not the case!” wrote another viewer.

Fan Makes Their Case For Keeping Ken Jennings On Daytime ‘Jeopardy!’

“I want Ken Jennings to stay with daytime Jeopardy pleeeeaaasse. I really like him and watch it everyday,” tweeted this fan. “I am definitely in Team Ken, but first and foremost, I am a Jeopardy fan. I will watch it whoever the host is,” said another fan.

The High School Reunion Tournament started Monday night and will run until Thursday, March 9. It features 27 former teen contestants competing in a 14-day special event. The overall winner walks away with a $100,000 grand prize and a Tournament of Champions spot.

With the news of Jennings coming back soon, it might be interesting to see how long he’s planning to host the game show. Earlier this month, Jennings dropped a pretty big hint about it. Jennings was chatting it up with a contestant who has a pet tortoise named Sunday. When Ken asked how old Sunday is, the contestant replied it was about 20 years old. “So he’s in good health?” Jennings asked. The contestant nodded his head. Jennings said, “He has decades ahead of him. Sounds great! He could be watching the show in my 30th season. We don’t know.”