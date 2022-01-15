‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Calls Amy Schneider the ‘Anti-Holzhauer’ Ahead of Tiebreaker Game

Previous to tonight’s much-anticipated episode of Jeopardy!, legendary contestant turned host Ken Jennings called current champion Amy Schneider the “anti-Holzhauer” ahead of the tiebreaker.

Jennings and fellow Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer have become good friends over the years. The two men are ranked in the Top 3 when it comes to consecutive wins in the game show’s history. Additionally, the pair brought their trivia knowledge to another game show they star on, The Chase. The friends also love to throw in a good-natured joke at one another’s expense from time to time.

Tonight, Jennings addressed his friend once again when speaking about today’s historic episode. There was a lot on the line this evening since Amy Schneider’s 32-game win streak tied Holzhauer for third place. With another victory under her belt tonight, Schneider would take over Holzhauer for No. 3. Jennings called her the “anti-Holzhauer” in terms of game strategy when sharing Jeopardy!‘s post on Twitter.

The game show posted a clip of tonight’s episode that featured a funny exchange between the two champions. The man that sits in first place on the all-time wins list (74-game win streak) asked Schneider about her expectations coming into the show. Schneider admitted she was confident of winning 3 or 4 episodes, but she didn’t expect this many victories. She amusingly called Holzhauer a “divisive contestant,” which made Jennings laugh. “I love James, but he’s a target of mine too,” Jennings joked. But would Schneider win number 33 to pass Holzhauer?

In terms of game strategy, Amy is almost the anti-Holzhauer… but she has equaled his 32-game streak and can pass him today. https://t.co/kl2eZIPFa9 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 14, 2022

Once again, Schneider dominated the regular rounds of Jeopardy! tonight. Yet things got interesting in Final Jeopardy! The current champion gained a huge lead on the other two competitors heading into the final round. She had earned $30,200, and neither of the other two contestants broke $4,000. Schneider wagered $20,000 on the last clue, and failed to answer correctly. However, her lead was too large. Schneider officially took over third place after her 33rd consecutive win.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s Historic Win Streak a Decade in the Making

Amy Schneider continues to crush her competition on Jeopardy! as she kept her winning streak alive tonight. However, her appearance on the show wouldn’t have ever happened if she wasn’t persistent. Schneider struggled to make it onto the game show for more than a decade, which she opened up about to Newsweek.

“I’m not sure quite how long [ago I first applied], but I remember trying out when I still lived in Ohio. And I’ve lived in Oakland since 2009. So it has to have been at least that amount of time,” Schneider told Newsweek.

Her persistence finally paid off years later, and she’s taken advantage of the opportunity ever since. She doesn’t hold a grudge against Jeopardy! though, and considers herself a huge fan of the show. Schneider understands “a few things” contributed to her unsuccessful attempts of earning a spot on the game show in the past.

“One is that when you take the first online test, no matter how good you do it’s a random chance whether they look at you to go any further. So that’s part of it,” Schneider admitted.