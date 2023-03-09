‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Drops Major Update on Latest Project

Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame has been busy while he’s been on hiatus from his hosting duties on the show. There is some good news for Jennings’ fans. He will be back as the host on Friday, March 10. Reigning champion Stephen Webb will face two challengers on Friday, too. The show has been running its High School Reunion Tournament with Mayim Bialik as host.

Jennings will host Jeopardy! until April 28. Bialik takes over on May 1 and will host until the end of the show’s current season. As we said, Jennings has been busy with new projects. He’s now sharing details about one of his special projects.



‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Puts Out New Audiobook For Kids

In a tweet to his official account, Jennings revealed he has produced an audiobook for kids. “Ken Jennings’ Junior Genius Guides: Greek Mythology” has just been released on @Audible and is the first in a series of seven from the Jeopardy! icon. “Read by me!” he proudly told his followers.

Jennings, on March 4, unveiled another book he has written which is set to be published this summer. “Exciting announcement: my new book comes out in June!” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s a travel guide to the afterlife, from ancient Egypt, all the way up to The Good Place. So you might want to order it soon, JUST IN CASE.”

Jennings has also been having fun telling fans what he does when not hosting Jeopardy! “I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa.” he quipped on Twitter, TV Insider reports.

Jennings Drops A Hint About How Long He Will Be Hosting The Show

While Ken is having fun with his fans and followers here, there was a time recently when he talked about how much loger he would be around as host. Of course, his fans hope that he’s around for a long time to come. In an exchange with a contestant, Jennings hinted that he’d be around for 30 seasons.

A recent announcement about a new show has fans excited, too. Jeopardy! Masters will feature Jennings, Matt Amodio, and others. This news came on the heels of Amy Schneider happening to win Jeopardy!‘s annual Tournament of Champions. Schneider, along with Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, and Mattea Roach will compete to determine who is Jeopardy! Masters Champion, The new show is slated to run on ABC along with the network’s bevy of other game shows.