‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Teases His Dark Side on ‘The Chase’

Ken Jennings may be his happy-go-lucky self while he’s hosting Jeopardy!, but when he gets to the set of The Chase, his darker side comes out.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there’s a good chance you know who Ken Jennings is. If you’re a fan of the game show Jeopardy!, then there’s a 100 percent chance you know him. As a contestant, he is one of the show’s all-time greats, there’s no question about that. And nowadays he has been sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik.

However, Ken Jennings also serves as one of the Chasers on the popular game show The Chase. He joined the show in January of last year, joining up with fellow Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. Jeopardy! fans should know those names as well — as a matter of fact, Jennings, Rutter, and Holzhauer are arguably the three most decorated Jeopardy! players in history.

While Jennings maintains his positive attitude and clean-cut look while hosting Jeopardy!, his dark side comes out a little bit more on The Chase. The gameshow’s official Twitter account posted a sinister-looking photo of him with the following caption:

“Can Wednesday’s contestants outsmart “The Professor”, @KenJennings? Tune in to #TheChase at 10/9c to find out!”

Jennings, in turn, retweeted the post with a caption of his own.

“What a heel turn in the 2 hours between Jeopardy! and The Chase,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mark Labbett, one of Jennings’ fellow Chasers on The Chase, replied with a hilarious comeback.

“You should stick to being the baby face and let @James_Holzhauer and myself be the heels, we are both naturals :)”

Another fan chimed in saying, “Clearly you’re spending too much time with @James_Holzhauer with all this wrestling terminology.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Isn’t Shy When It Comes to Social Media

If you haven’t noticed by now, Ken Jennings is one of the finer gems on social media, especially when it comes to celebrities. It’s almost as if having a sarcastic and witty personality, combined with being the highest-earning American quiz player of all time, is a recipe for ‘great social media content. Jennings never fails to make us laugh.

As a matter of fact, Jennings is known to engage with his fans on social media as well. Sometimes for better, and sometimes for worse. But there is no denying one fact — as the host of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings’ personality is one of the biggest things drawing in new fans. He just has one of those must-see TV personas that make people want to tune in.

Need more Jeopardy! content in your life? If so, you’re in the right place. We’ve got all the latest on Ken Jennings and more right here on Outsider.