‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Points Out Hilarious ‘Candid Camera’ Moment From Last Night’s Game

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings is sharing with fans a candid moment of Rhone Talsma. The contestant beat Amy Schneider this week.

Fans are still in shock over Rhone Talsma’s victory. The 31-year-old contestant recently defeated 40-game champion Amy Schneider. During last night’s game, “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings showed fans the hilarious candid moment of when Talsma realized he broke her streak.

In a new Twitter post, Jennings shows Rhone Talsma’s reaction during the episode’s intense “Final Jeopardy!” round. There is a look of disbelief on his face, which fades into a big smile. His eyes get super big when he realizes what he has achieved.

“Rhone Talsma shocked the ‘Jeopardy!’ world yesterday by defeating 40-day champion, Amy Schneider in a dramatic come-from-behind victory in ‘Final Jeopardy!'” Jennings says in the video.

Our viewers have often said to us, "We love Jeopardy!, but why doesn't the show have a stronger 'Candid Camera' element?" You spoke, and we listened. https://t.co/xQWan95F1Y — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 28, 2022

Comparing his victory to David and Goliath, Jennings gives fans some context.

“Let’s take a look at your face at the end of yesterday’s game as you realized what was happening to you. As I said at the end of yesterday’s show, you never know, anything can happen.”

Who Is “Jeopardy!” Contestant Rhone Talsma?

Let’s get to know Rhone Talsma. The 31-year old contestant lives in Chicago and works as a multimedia librarian at Chicago Ridge Library. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree of Women’s and Gender Studies as well as a Masters of Library and Information Science. Working at the reference desk helped him prepare for the game show while on the job.

He shares his first reactions to beating “Jeopardy!” legend Amy Schneider.

“I’m still in shock, I’m still overwhelmed!” he says. “It became obvious that this was more than just me slaying a giant—I slayed an undeniable legend, someone destined to have a unique & profound impact, especially on queer and trans communities everywhere.”

Talsma adds that he is aware that viewers may have mixed emotions about his new victory.

“This was a lot! I knew many would have intense reactions to the end of the Schneider Slaughterhouse—people who deride the recent influx of ultra champs would be relieved & excited, people who had become attached to Amy would resent me & compare me negatively to her.”

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, he shares his studying process.

“I started taking the online test about five years ago, and this was my first time actually getting to audition. Once I realized I had been cast, I only had about a month to study, so I dedicated some time to studying areas that I didn’t feel that confident in—mostly Shakespeare and cinema. I feel like the best way to study for Jeopardy! is just to watch the show every day and pay attention to what subjects come up a lot and how the clues are worded.”