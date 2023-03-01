‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reacts to News of Upcoming UK Spin-Off

Ken Jennings, one half of the current Jeopardy! hosting pair alongside Mayim Bialik, admitted to feeling some intimidation when producers announced a UK spin-off series.

Jennings, 48, took over as permanent (part-time) host in 2022 after the show auditioned a number of high-profile candidates for the gig. Longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer, leaving a massive hole in the gameshow stratosphere.

But since his death, Jeopardy! continues quizzing contestants and making headlines. Producers even just announced a British version of the game show in the works, slated for this fall. Actor and comedian Stephen Fry will host.

“Nothing gives you imposter syndrome quite like sharing a job description with Stephen Fry…” Jennings wrote on Twitter, referencing the British actor’s lengthy resume in entertainment over the past 40 years.

Fry appeared in movies like V for Vendetta and TV shows, The Dropout, It’s A Sin and The Morning Show, among dozens of other credits. Also a quiz show lover himself, Fry hosted the popular British game show QI for many seasons. Even so, Fry said the idea of hosting Jeopardy! made him “dizzy with delight.”

“In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday,” Fry said recently. “The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Jeopardy! ratings continue to hold steady, even after the passing of Trebek

The British adaptation will feature an extra round never added to the original series — making each episode an hour instead of thirty minutes. The 20-episode premiere season will air on the public service broadcaster, ITV.

Back stateside, Jeopardy! fans reacted to the news of co-host Bialik’s heavy upcoming schedule. Some fans expressed disappointment that Jennings would not host new episodes again until September.

Producer Sarah Foss told the podcast Inside Jeopardy! that Jennings will “be back on March 10. And then he will continue the rest of his syndicated run, which will take us through April 28. [Bialik] will take over on May 1, and she’ll take us all the way through the summer.”

Jennings became a Jeopardy! legend back in 2004 before the internet and social media, especially, began really capturing all of pop culture in a time capsule. Thanks to a massive 74-game run, Jennings became the longest-running champion in history. His winnings topped $2.5 million, but perhaps more importantly, he endeared himself to an audience that would eventually welcome him back with open arms.