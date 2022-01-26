‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Announces How, When to Watch ‘National College Championship’

Exciting news for “Jeopardy!” fans. The show’s first annual National College Championship is right around the corner.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship airs Tuesday, Feb. 8 at primetime on ABC. If you don’t have cable, this will be one of the few times that you can catch the show by streaming it on Hulu. If you have the basic Hulu plan, you likely won’t be able to catch the episode until the day after it airs.

Bialik announced the air date and time earlier today on Twitter. The post also features a picture of the trophy that one lucky college contestant can walk away with.

“The stakes are HIGH when the Jeopardy! National College Championship comes to Primetime! The tournament, hosted by me, kicks off Tuesday, Feb 8 on @ABCNetwork and Stream on Hulu,” Biliak captioned the tweet.

The stakes are HIGH when the @Jeopardy! National College Championship comes to Primetime! The tournament, hosted by me, kicks off Tuesday, Feb 8 on @ABCNetwork and Stream on Hulu. 🏆 #JeopardyCollegeChampionship pic.twitter.com/VhxumFMIsV — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 26, 2022

ABC also tweeted about the tournament earlier this year. They reiterated a lot of the same information as Bialik did, but with a few key facts. Thirty-six undergratdes will be competing in the “Jeopardy!” Naitonal College Championshiopp. And in addition to this awesome trophy, the winner will also receive a $250,000 cash prize. Talk about a college student’s dream.

The ABC post also included a quick preview of the event. Based on the promo, it looks like we’ll be seeing competitors from schools like Stanford, the University of Virginia, LSU, NYU, Harvard, Brown, and the University of Texas. Check out the promo for yourself in the video below.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the @Jeopardy! National College Championship Primetime Event starts in ONE MONTH on ABC and Stream on Hulu! See who will win as 36 undergrads compete for $250,000! @missmayim #JeopardyCollegeChampionship pic.twitter.com/iQ2crNfYEM — ABC (@ABCNetwork) January 8, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Takes a Break From Amy Schneider’s Incredible Win Streak

When the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship airs on Feb. 8, we unfortunately won’t be seeing anymore of current champion Amy Schneider on our screens.

If, that is, she makes it to Feb. 8. As of right now, she’s on a phenomenal roll with 40 wins under her belt. she could easily keep going and try to catch Ken Jennings’ 74 game streak. Or the right contestants could come along and topple Schneider from her throne.

Either way, it’s been wonderful to see her breaking so many “Jeopardy!” records this season. This week, she surpassed Matt Amodio’s 38-day record to earn the second-highest number of consecutive wins. If she continues to win this week, she also stands a chance at surpassing his record for all-time and regular-season winnings as well.

Amodio earned $1,518,601 during his 38-day run. After 40 games, Schneider has earned $1,382,800. So Amodio’s winnings record isn’t too far out of reach. This would place her in third place for regular-season winnings and fourth for all-time winnings. The only contestants to earn more than her would be James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter.

Stay tuned to see how Schneider does on “Jeopardy!” tonight and all the nights to (potentially) come.