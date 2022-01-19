‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Finds ‘Pretty Cool Places to Show’ on Warner Bros. Lot

Since becoming a host of one of the great all-time game shows, Mayim Bialik is embracing her time as the face of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik, an actress and neuroscientist, has proven to be a natural behind the “Jeopardy!” hosting podium. She started out as a guest host of the game show in the middle of last year. She was one of many guest hosts to take on the “Jeopardy!” position in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death. Trebek oversaw the intellectual competition for the better part of four decades. He passed away in November 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Upon his passing, “Jeopardy!” utilized various celebrities to serve as guest hosts of the popular game show. Bialik did quite well during her guest-hosting stint and as a result, now shares hosting responsibilities with Ken Jennings.

It is safe to say that Bialik has not let the “Jeopardy!” fame go to her head. She is still the same person and it really shows on her social media. The “Big Bang Theory” star remains active on social media as a means to interact with her fans and followers. Earlier today (Wednesday) she shared a few photos from her tour around the Warners Brothers Lot.

​​​​”I entered the Warner Brothers lot with a walk-on pass today because my ex-husband dropped me off,” she says. Long story, my car was here, blah blah blah. I took a little tour and found some pretty cool places to show!”

Among the locations that the “Jeopardy!” host shows in the photos in the famous “Friends” fountain. From the looks of her photos, she found several other neat locations as well.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik is Grateful For the Opportunity

Bialik acknowledges that hosting “Jeopardy!” is a tough job that requires lots of preparation. She says her focus must be on point both in front of and behind the camera.

“It’s very fun,” she says in a recent talk show appearance. “I mean, it’s very fast-paced. We film five episodes a day. There’s someone in my ear telling me things all day, which is its own kind of madness. I don’t understand it. I mean, these people have knowledge that is so beautiful.”

The “Jeopardy!” fan base is abuzz currently with the incredible winning streak that contestant Amy Schneider is on. After Tuesday’s victory, Schneider has now won 35 straight “Jeopardy!” episodes. She has also accumulated more than $1.1 million in cash through her amazing winning streak. Schneider can tie Matt Amodio for the second-longest “Jeopardy!” streak if she wins just three more times. Amodio won 38 straight episodes just last year. Ken Jennings is still the leader in this category by winning 74 straight matches in 2004.