‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has Never More Been ‘More Proud’ of Pictures

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is a woman of many talents. She’s an actress, a best-selling author, and a neuroscientist. But did you know that she is also a cat lover?

That’s right, folks — Mayim Bialik is a cat person. If you have been watching Jeopardy! over the past few months, then you know that Bialik has been hosting the popular game show as of late. If you’re not a big Jeopardy! fan, there’s still a chance you’d recognize her.

Bialik is also well known for starring as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory from 2010 to 2019. She was even nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for that same category in 2015 and 2017 thanks to her role on the CBS sitcom. Currently, Bialik stars in a new sitcom called Call Me Kat where she opens up a cate cafe in Louisville.

However, the Jeopardy! host doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to cats. She walks the walk. Bialik has been a cat lover for her entire life. It must be a dream come true for her to work with cats during the day on the set of Call Me Kat and then come home to her own three cats that she actually owns.

Bialik took to Twitter on Saturday night to post a few snaps of one of her goofy felines. Check out the hilarious photos down below:

“I don’t think there are pictures I am more proud of than these three,” Bialik captioned the post. “Happy Weekend everyone!”

I don’t think there are pictures I am more proud of than these three. Happy Weekend everyone! 😻😸😽 pic.twitter.com/05HrTHzh4u — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) February 20, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Loves Raising Her Sons with Cats at Home

If there’s anything that Mayim Bialik loves more than hosting America’s favorite game show, it would be her three rescue cats (Addie, Frances, and Nermal) and her two young sons, Frederick and Miles. It’s her cats, though, that have been with her through most of her ups and downs.

“My cats saw me through a divorce,” the Jeopardy! host told Today back in 2020. They saw me through the loss of my father. My cats know when I cry. And they comfort me.”

Her cats were even there watching when she gave birth to her second son at home.

“My second son was born at home with cats watching. They’ve seen it all. My cats really have the secrets of my soul. And I hope my boys feel that way, too. That they can have that kind of relationship with our cats as they continue to get older.”

It’s not that Bialik doesn’t enjoy dogs — she just prefers cats. They teach her sons boundaries. Not to mention, they’re very cute.

“While dogs are lovely, I love my sons being raised with cats because you have to learn a lot of boundaries with cats. They want you until they don’t and sometimes humans are like that, too. So you gotta learn a lot of lessons. Also, they’re very cute.”