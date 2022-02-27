‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik on the Russian Invasion in Ukraine: ‘This Shouldn’t Be Happening’

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for Ukraine in a recent Twitter post. In a moving message, the Jeopardy! host expresses her belief that the Russian invasion of Ukraine shouldn’t be happening. And, that it feels like something that happens in another time entirely.

In a touching Sunday afternoon Twitter message, Mayim Bialik shares her support for the people of Ukraine, noting that she feels a personal connection to the region. The Jeopardy! host notes that the Russian attack on Ukraine has given her feelings that leave her head and her heart “all over the place.”

‘Jeopard!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shocked by Events in Ukraine

“The images coming out of the region feel like they’re from another time entirely,” Mayim Bialik says in her weekend Twitter message.

“This shouldn’t be happening now is what I keep thinking,” the Jeopardy! host continues.

Bialik goes on to note that while watching the events unfold from home is very tough to understand, she has even deeper connections to Ukraine.

“In addition, one of my grandfathers is from Poland/Ukraine border,” the Jeopardy! host says in her Sunday afternoon tweet.

“And my grandfather’s family was from Ukraine as well,” the game show host continues.

“My family escaped to America but over 1M Jews died in Ukraine during the Holocaust,” she explains. “It was one of the most vibrant Jewish communities before WWII.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Finds Time For Quiet Reflection

Recently, Mayim Bialik shared a personal piece of information with her fans showing off a special spot in her bedroom that she uses for meditation. Bialik does reveal in her TikTok video that she is a little embarrassed to admit that she has a special meditation corner. However, the Jeopardy! host says, it’s a place where she retreats to find her inner peace. No matter what she is facing in her everyday life.

“This is kind of embarrassing but one of the things that I did during this last year of the pandemic is I tried to find spaces in my home that could bring me comfort,” Bialik explains in her TikTok video clip. The star adds that she was inspired to make this update to her private space when getting out to do things as she normally was no longer an option during the pandemic.

“Because without all the places that I normally go to distract me or do fun things, it was feeling kind of hard,” the Jeopardy! host says.

“It was feeling hard,” she adds. “So, I turned a tiny meditation corner in my bedroom. Don’t laugh.” Bialik says that while her meditation corner may not be something big and grand, it’s a piece of her space that fits her needs.

“I’m laughing because what I think the Gwyneth Paltrow version of this is which is very different,” the Jeopardy! host quips. Bialik’s peaceful spot even includes a cupboard filled with “all pretty things such as crystals, incense, and candles.

“I sit here. I turn off all the lights at night and I just put [one] light on and I light some candles,” she explains.”Sometimes I just sit. Sometimes I do meditate.”